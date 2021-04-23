Reviewed: R+Co's Balloon Dry Volume Spray Gave My Fine, Soft Hair New Life

The R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray is so, so good. It gives movement and volume, lasts well, smells incredible, and doesn’t deposit any residue.

We put R+Co's Balloon Dry Volume Spray to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

For years, I had long hair and used anything I could get my hands on to keep it smooth and impossibly glassy. Then one day, I went to what I thought was a standard press interview with a hairstylist. Next thing I knew, my length was gone and I returned to the office with a bob. It was liberating, but also confusing when it came to styling. I’d spent years smoothing and softening, and suddenly, what I craved was movement and grit. And so began my love affair with all things texturizing and volumizing, sprays in particular.

It’s been four years since the chop, and in that time I’ve tried every volume- and texture-enhancing product under the sun. I feel like this makes me somewhat of an expert when it comes to separating the good from the duds, and believe me when I say that R+Co is one of the best. Today in particular, I’m looking at the brand's Balloon Dry Volume Spray, a product that claims to add instant volume and texture with a great finish and hold. Like all things R+Co, this product knocked my socks off, but if you want specifics, read on for the review.

R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray Best for: Normal to fine hair types. Uses: As a volumizing and texturizing mist. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $32 About the brand: R+Co is a haircare line created by a group of award-winning hairstylists. Their offering is professional-grade, but still user-friendly. The brand is mostly known for its cool branding, low-fuss approach to hair, and incredible fragrances.

About My Hair: A soft, fine bob that can sometimes fall flat

My hair is a catch-22. Because I don’t color it or use heat stylers often, it’s soft and quite healthy (humble brag, I know). But with my shoulder-grazing bob, the softness can make it difficult to style. I also have quite fine hair. It’s not thin but is fine in texture (lots of fine hair is how my hairdresser describes it). Anyway, overall I can’t complain, but I rely heavily on texturizing and volumizing mists to give it some grip and cool factor, because there’s nothing sadder than a flat, limp hairstyle.

The Ingredients: Minerals and other hardworking components

The R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray is a standout within the world of hair products in that it puts a focus on ingredients. First up is silica, a mineral known to absorb moisture (including oil) and give hair that grittiness that’s synonymous with texturizing products. There’s also zeolite, a volcanic mineral that adds grip, calendula to hydrate, polymers to provide flexible hold, and mica for subtle shine.

Together, these work together to create a spray that gives dry volume without that crunchy feeling. It’s definitely matte, but not powdery or dulling. That's no small feat in the world of texturizing products.

How to Use: Experimentation is key

Texturizing and volumizing mists are a product I really think you should play with until you find a method that works for your hair type and texture. Personally, I like to rough dry, add a little through the roots and mid-lengths, style properly, and blast my roots a second time to really amp things up. Some might prefer roots only, or mid-lengths only if you’re working on a textured bun or pony. The beauty of it is that there's no one-size-fits-all approach, and you really can choose your own adventure. Side note: R+Co's Balloon Dry Volume Spray works as a nice alternative to dry shampoo on unwashed hair, too, as the silica will mop up excess oil.

The Results: Lots of volume and texture

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

R+Co's Balloon Dry Volume Spray creates hair so big, it may as well be full of secrets... I’m kidding, but also not really. This spray gives a really nice, touchable but super full volume. And glorious, glorious grit, which is a dream for short, fine-haired folk like myself. It’s not as matte as some texturizing sprays, but I quite liked that about it. If anything, it’s a nice happy medium.

So it will come as no surprise when I say this is for anyone who wants full, voluminous hair with lots of grit. But by some stroke of magic, it does this without leaving the hair dull or super powdery (two pet peeves of mine). It’s relatively light, lasts well, and brushes out without any stickiness.

The Value: Expensive, but the quality holds up

I guess the only pain point with R+Co's Balloon Dry Volume Spray is the price, but for professional-grade hair styling, it’s okay. Personally, a good texturizing or volumizing mist is the only product I’m willing to invest in, so I don’t mind paying extra for something really good. But I think different hair types could have different experiences.

Similar Products: You've got options

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray: The OG and one of the best, this Oribe texturizing spray ($48) really is an icon as far as hairstyling is concerned. I’d say it’s got less grip than R+Co, but it still delivers incredible volume, texture, and movement.

Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray: This texturizing spray from Kristin Ess ($17) is proof you don’t need to spend a pretty penny to get a quality texture mist. Light and airy, this gives decent grit and a really nice amount of volume. The scent isn’t quite on par with R+Co, but it’s still lovely.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast: If you like a lived-in, matte finish, you’ll love Living Proof's lightweight volumizing spray ($30). It smells clean and absorbs excess oil, too.