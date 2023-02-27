Quinta Brunson's SAG Awards Updo Was Inspired By Josephine Baker

Quinta Brunson has been on fire this awards season, picking up wins left and right for her beloved show, Abbott Elementary, which she created, writes, and stars in. At the 2023 SAG Awards last night, she continued her streak with awards for Best Ensemble in a Comedy and Best Female Actor in a comedy series.

But Brunson was a winner in our eyes before the ceremony even began, thanks to her seashell-inspired gown, classic red lip, and her stunning structural updo. We caught up with her hairstylist, Alexander Armand, to give us all the behind-the-scenes details on how he created her old Hollywood-inspired look.

Courtesy of Maui Moisture

"To honor Black History Month, we wanted to channel Josephine Baker who was an early pioneer in the fight for human rights, women's rights, and civil rights," Armand tells Byrdie. "We wanted to take her classic look and give it a modern twist by adding uniquely placed hair along the framing of Quinta’s face."

“We collaborated and decided to go with a classic Hollywood Glam aesthetic with a modern twist to match the spirit of her dress, an intricately beaded floor-length black and white gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji that is an absolute head turner," he continued.

To start, Armand prepped Brunson's hair with the Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo ($11) and Conditioner ($11) to make sure it was perfectly moisturized before going in with the Olivia Garden Super HP Hair Dryer ($300). "It was so important that tonight’s look be super smooth and sleek. The dryer gave me the perfect foundation for the updo by locking in moisture and smoothness while eliminating frizz," he says. Before pulling Brunson's hair up into a bun, he went over it with the Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion High Performance Professional Flat Iron ($110) for maximum sleekness.

After securing Brunson's bun, Armand used the Maui Moisture Coconut Milk Curl Foaming Mousse ($11) and the Curl Quench +Coconut Oil Ultra-Hold Gel ($14) and a hot blast from the dryer to sleek her edges and sculpt her bangs. "These two products provided amazing shine, hydration, and hold to the hair," he says. "Afterwards, I styled her ponytail with an artistic bun and applied bobby pins to hold and complete the look."



Brunson's makeup artist, Renée Loiz, kept the old Hollywood vibe going strong with a flawless complexion, smokey eyes, sculpted brows, and a perfect red lip (courtesy of NARS PowerMatte Lipstick in Dragon Girl, $30). It's a look worthy of a winner.

