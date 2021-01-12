This Makeup Artist's New Beauty Podcast Will Soothe Your Quarantine Blues

It's obvious we have a lot to say about beauty here at Byrdie (it's kind of our thing if you haven't noticed). So much so, we've had to continue our beauty chats over on our YouTube channel. We love listening to chats by industry insiders, too. So when we heard celebrity makeup artist and Byrdie fave, Quinn Murphy was launching a podcast, we were ready to grab our Air Pods and tune in.

In My Chair, is a new podcast that takes you behind the scenes of the glamour and beauty trends and gives you real, candid conversations with some of your favorite beauty pros and muses. With an impressive guest list (Mario Dedivanovic, Hung Vanngo, Alison Brie, and Bryce Scarlett!) and this intriguing premise, we had to catch up with Quinn for the full deets. Luckily for us, the host had plenty to say about the show along with some of his favorite beauty products and tips.

The Inspiration

"I wasn't even like an avid podcast listener at all when I decided to do it," he reveals. He had been sitting on the idea for a while, even purchasing equipment but it was the pandemic that gave him the final push. "The jobs are not happening that much, the industry is devastated. So, what can I do that's safe, and from home and that I'm passionate about? This is something that I've been meaning to do and you know when you kind of put something off and don't follow your dream it's like a shadow over you. No matter what happens with it, it feels good to put something out."

"The very original idea for the podcast came because I am a talker," Murphy explains, "I always have these really awesome conversations with people in my chair, and that includes the hairstylist, the stylist, and the talent. I thought it would be so cool if people could hear the behind the scenes of what the conversations are like in the makeup chair." We can't help but agree—Murphy is on to something. Just imagine the juicy conversations that must emerge when beauty pros get together on set, backstage, or these days, in someone's Zoom room, with a common goal: getting the talent glammed up. "The conversations are limitless," he adds, "they can literally just stay about beauty or talking about things and really getting to know people."

The Guests

Expect in-depth and unfiltered chats from an impressive lineup of creatives on their journey to get where they are today and more. Murphy says that even the most devoted Mario Dedivanovic fan will learn something new about the makeup artist on his episode. In conversation with actress Alison Brie, they discuss "how the hair and makeup inform her work and how much say that she has in her characters look." He explains, "So it's also that side of it that I find interesting too, how does what we do inform the bigger picture and then personally for the actor or the talent on the red carpet."

Naturally, we had to ask the host to get candid about the most embarrassing moments in his chair. "I’m the worst at remembering that somebody has a mic on," he says, "When you go to a late-night show and [the client] is mic’d up, I can never remember that people are listening to us." Here's an insider tip: "When you see an actress talking to someone and they’re patting their chest they’re saying something they don’t want to be heard." Although, they’re mostly talking about touchups but it’s worth looking out for and brushing up on your lip-reading skills for any extra tidbits.

His Pro Tips and Favorite Products

One of his favorite beauty tips comes from a Flamenco dancer he saw perform in Argentina. "I was asking her, 'How do you dance in your makeup and keep it like so bold?' and she's like I just spray it with water. […] and it locks it in and that really works," he informed us. While Murphy loves a good old-fashioned fine mist of water he also recommends fresh's Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist ($44).

We had to ask Quinn what products he’s currently loving, and apologies to your wallet in advance because you might be adding all of these to your cart. Two beauty products you might be skipping are an eyelash curler and powder which he deems necessary. His favorite powder is the L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Sweep & Lock Loose Setting Face Powder ($10) and if you’re afraid of looking too matte, the water trick comes in handy.

Among his other affordable faves is drugstore mascaras that he considers a must. Since they can’t be reused with different clients, he snags up drugstore faves like L’Oreal’s Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara ($9), Maybelline’s Great Lash ($7). He also recommends grabbing the Clear Mascara ($7) while you’re in the aisle for an off-label use: brow gel. His secret to moisturized hands this winter—Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream ($5)—is also a drugstore gem.

He uses iShimmer lashes and loves how realistic they are. His pro tip? Grab individuals for a natural look or layer individuals and strip lashes. You can also add lashes just to end for that cat-eye look that he likes to execute on clients like Lily Aldrige, January Jones, and Emmy Rossum. Other favorites in his kit include the Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Pro Lip Palette ($60) which makes it easy to mix colors for quick touchups or color changes and Lisa Eldridge’s True Velvet Lip Colors.

For more beauty secrets from Quinn, you'll have to tune in to the podcast. In My Chair launches, January 12, and new episodes will be up every Tuesday on Apple and Spotify.