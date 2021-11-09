20 Quiff Hairstyles to Show Your Barber ASAP

Quiff haircuts are a go-to style for men of all hair types and textures due to their versatility. Characterized by longer length up top and a seamlessly blended back and sides, the quiff offers a very natural looking amount of volume to a wide variety of style types. Once upon a time, this look was most popular on stars like James Dean and Elvis Presley who wore their quiffs in a shapely pompadour. Today, you'll see quiffs walking down the red carpet as well as down your own block, in variations that range from clean-cut to messy, preppy to punk.

We tapped celebrity hairstylist and men's groomer Kat Thompson for her expert input on the ever-evolving men's quiff. Keep reading for 20 of our favorite modern takes on the quiff.