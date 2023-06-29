This Quiet Luxury Packing List Will Have You Traveling Like Sophia Richie All Summer

At this point, the phrase “quiet luxury” is enough to make any fashion-savvy shopper roll their eyes. Ever since Sofia Richie Grainge said “I do” in the south of France wearing a completely custom (but timeless!) Chanel bridal wardrobe, brands have done a complete 180 trying to cater to summer’s hottest look, inspired by the classic aesthetic that’s a far cry from so many celebs’ flashy, logo-heavy tendencies.

I began dreaming up my ultimate quiet luxury packing list after two back-to-back trips with somewhat specific dress codes had me searching for a shred of personal style in my own suitcase. During a week in Miami, I leaned into the city’s vibrant colors, low-cut necklines, body-con cuts, and maximalist accessories. It wasn’t my usual look, but hey, experimentation can be fun! Just a few days later, I found myself on another trip—this time, visiting one of New England’s preppiest summer destinations: Nantucket. It was here I indulged in vacation style that felt a little more my speed, and it’s no surprise that the island’s upscale clientele gave me plenty of quiet luxury inspo to consider.

What Is Quiet Luxury?

The phrase "quiet luxury" refers to a style consisting largely of high-end brands that don’t use branding to signal their status to onlookers. Think camel coats from Maxa Mara, knits from Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli, footwear from The Row, and handbags from Hermès. Quiet luxury shoppers are investment shoppers: They buy with quality and longevity in mind. It doesn't scream. It whispers.

It’s a great ethos to consider while shopping to avoid impulse buys—but of course, not all of us can shop quiet luxury brands like Khaite and Bottega Veneta on the regular. Still, we can channel a quiet luxury mindset while shopping brands at a more realistic price point. Seeking out timeless pieces that fit well and are made from quality materials is about as luxurious as it gets.

Unsurprisingly, brands that check these boxes have become more popular by the minute, with Polène being perhaps the most notable of all. When Antoine Mothay co-founded Polène in 2016 with his brother and sister, the trio were all in favor of creating a label that prioritized luxurious quality over luxury brand recognition. “We pursued the idea of creating singular, refined designs and proving that excellent craftsmanship and the highest quality are not just reserved for luxury brands,” shares Mothay.

The Quiet Luxury Packing List

Overuse of its trendy title aside, what separates quiet luxury from other recent trends is its timelessness. Even when fast fashionistas are onto the next thing, true lovers of well-made, classic pieces won’t be left in the dust. When thoughtfully curated, a quiet luxury wardrobe stands the test of time, trends be damned. If curating a quiet luxury look with an under-$1K budget is your goal this summer, read on for the ultimate quiet luxury packing list of timeless styles that work for any wardrobe.

Tailored Basics

It doesn’t matter whether you spend $100 or $1000 on a piece of clothing when building out a wardrobe that gives off quiet luxury vibes. In fact, one needs to consider only the following three aspects of any garment when deciding whether it will or won’t suit their wardrobe: Fit, fabric, and longevity. Fit is perhaps most important, as a top, dress, or blazer that fits improperly will always look wrong, no matter the price. Trying on while shopping is essential for ensuring pieces fit and flatter—and most luxury shoppers employ the help of a tailor to get their garments looking perfect.

Fabric is another thing to consider, and while you don’t need the finest silks to look elevated, staying away from anything too chintzy can go a long way, as can leaning into texture and weight. Lastly, consider whether the pieces you’re buying are part of a soon-to-fade trend or items you can rely on for years to come. Truly elevated dressers employ basics they know they can style time and time again. Were I to pick a trio of starter items when curating a closet of quiet luxury essentials, I’d begin with a slip skirt like Ted Baker‘s Francic Hammered Satin Slip, a trouser like Reformation’s Mason Pant, and a blazer like Banana Republic’s Lena Relaxed Linen-Blend Blazer.

Versatile Sunglasses

When it comes to eyewear, forget trendy shapes and hues. Classic silhouettes in tortoise, black and brown give any summer look a clean, elevated edge. Randolph shades are military-grade and crafted right here in the USA, and the handcrafted frames of the Barton Perreira are inspired by the classic Jackie O look. American-Italian brand Ray-Ban is known for iconic signature frames like the Aviator, Wayfarer, Caravan, and Boyfriend glasses, and their new Reverse collection features reversed lenses as a new twist on otherwise timeless styles. Newer to the stylish sunglasses space, eyewear brand Warby Parker excels at creating new styles with old-school class like the Noor Sunglasses, and their wide array of tortoise options ensure a flattering colorway for any face.

Unfussy Handbag

The biggest rule in quiet luxury? Logo-embossed totes and sequin-studded micro-bags simply won’t do. Instead, rely on supple leathers and wear-with-everything silhouettes. Rather than a loud logo, Strathberry employs signature hardware elements like the gold bar to give its handbag offering some unified branding. The Mosaic Bag, here in a new olive shade, is a practical silhouette that can be worn crossbody or by its top handle. Known for their sublime Italian leathers, Mansur Gavriel bags are an ideal investment for anyone seeking high-quality leather without a luxury price tag, and the Small Candy Bag is practical, but not too pedestrian. Ralph Lauren is no stranger to classic aesthetics, but the chic new Polo ID bags are an example of a new wave of logo bags that don’t feel fussy.

Year-Round Knits

While we can’t conflate the quiet luxury aesthetic with that of the old-school prep, there’s certainly some overlap when it comes to knitwear. My time in Nantucket convinced me that a preppy knit worn over the shoulders is the ultimate trick for staying warm and looking good while doing it. Quiet luxury elites get the look by investing in expensive cashmere, but there are tons of contemporary brands offering sweaters with a leveled-up look.

Sézane is known for knits, and pieces like the Kyam Sweater work well year-round. Vineyard Vines helped shape the New England prep aesthetic, and I’m a personal fan of shopping their menswear selection for chunkier knits like the Cotton Heritage Tennis Sweater. With Staud’s recent Staud Court collection launch came a number of après sport-friendly sweaters, most notably the Serve Sweater in navy.

Elevated Footwear

Timeless doesn’t have to be boring, but when curating the proper shoe wardrobe for quiet luxury vibes, it’s best not to lean too hard into trendy styles. Instead, focus in on closet classics and elevate from there—find practical sandals with a bit of hardware or a standout strap detail, or loafers with a unique texture or heel height. Skip anything too vibrant or garish and play with neutrals for the best results.

Tibi's cushioned leather Hugh Sandals are a sleek white heel you can have in your wardrobe for ages, thanks to an approachable heel height and a fun padded front strap that feels unique, but not too statement. Tory Burch’s summer sandals always feature a bit of gold for good measure, and the Patos Sandals are perfect for elevating everyday outfits or dressing down nighttime looks. Nomasei wins for loafer options that strike the right balance between old and new, like their Trench style boasting contrast stitching and a silver emblem bearing the brand’s hand logo.

Timeless Jewelry

Jewelry is personal, but it’s easy to channel a luxury look without dropping a paycheck at Van Cleef & Arpels. To use your jewels to elevate your ensembles overall, skip trendier materials and shapes like colorful resins or drastic dangly earrings and opt for simple but stunning pieces that can be dressed up or down. Find your faves, put ‘em on, and never take ‘em off.

Polène’s handbags are an obvious Do when seeking quiet luxury at an affordable price point, but their latest foray into jewelry is equally as effective, as illustrated by the Éole Slim Hoop Earrings, guaranteed to turn heads without being too bold. For pearls on a budget, make the most of Mejuri’s ample offering, including under-$100 pieces that pack a punch like the Mini Pearl Satellite Bracelet. Just as texture looks luxurious when we’re talking fabric, the same goes for your gold—David Yurman’s Cable Amulet Holder has a rope-like twist detail that makes it gorgeous worn on a chain by itself or used to fasten on charms.