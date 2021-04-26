Queen Helene's Mint Julep Masque Cleared My Skin For Less Than $5

Any mask available at such an affordable price point will naturally have its pros and cons. Overall, Queen Helene's Mint Julep Masque gets the job done.

Often, it seems as though great masks targeting acne can only come at a considerable price. Of course, we love high-end skincare brands, but buying those brands can be an investment. Unfortunately, there can be a lot of trial and error when it comes to acne, and let’s face it—sometimes our wallets take a hit.

Throughout my acne journey, I have invested hundreds of dollars into products, and I soon learned that buying expensive products won’t always guarantee positive results. So I opened my mind, and just like that, the universe sent me Queen Helene's Mint Julep Masque.

This cult-favorite mask is said to cleanse pores deeply, leaving skin refreshed. This claim was rather exciting because most acne products can leave the skin relatively dry and dull. I quickly picked it up at my local beauty store and rushed home to give it a try. Read on for my experience with this complexion solution mask.

Best For: Acne-prone and oily skin Uses: Clearing acne and reducing the appearance of pores Price: $5

About My Skin: Very acne-prone

Up until recently, my skin was struggling. I had been suffering from a strong case of hormonal acne. The moment I got rid of one breakout, BOOM! Another one came along, uninvited and ready to party. I began working from the inside out by drinking lots of water and eating cleaner. I also switched to acne-friendly products in my skincare routine. Ultimately, I knew if I wanted things to come to an end, I would have to use a mask that would get to the core of my pores.

The Ingredients: Clay-heavy

Queen Helene's Mint Julep Masque contains kaolin and bentonite, clay ingredients that help treat both acne and oily skin. Bentonite is also known for having a calming effect on the skin.

The Results:

I knew I wanted the mask to go as deep into my pores as possible. I began the treatment by gently steaming my skin. This helped opened my pores further and prepare my skin for a deep cleanse. After I cleaned my skin, I followed up with the Queen Helene Mint Julep Masque. The mask wasted no time getting to work: I instantly felt a tingling sensation on my skin. I was pretty worried the mask may have been too intense at first, but it began to cool as it dried.

I let the mask sit for about 10-15 minutes, as suggested. I must admit, the mask was intense but did not have a tight grip on my skin. I appreciated this small detail. Some masks can be very tight on the skin and feel uncomfortable. After a few minutes, I forgot I had it on.

Finally, I washed off the mask and was pretty pleased with the immediate results. My skin looked refreshed, and my pores were noticeably smaller. My skin not only looked clean, but it also felt clean. After a few days, I decided to give it another go and was not disappointed. Over time, I realized how much the mask had helped clear my acne and made my complexion smoother.

Who It's For: Acne-prone and oily types

After reviewing the ingredients and trying it out for myself, I think Queen Helene's Mint Julep Masque has proven its efficacy for acne-prone and oily skin. In my opinion, this product is perfectly marketed and lives true to its mission. The mask is excellent for targeting stubborn breakouts and smoothing out the skin's tone. Those who are struggling with oily skin or acne will be more than pleased with this product. I would highly suggest those with dry skin look elsewhere, however.

The Value: Extremely hard to beat

This may be the cheapest and most effective mask I have ever purchased. At my local beauty store, this mask cost me $2.49. (Prices at online retailers are a little steeper, but not by much.) Honestly, the mask is practically free.

