10 Push/Pull Exercises to Add to Your Routine ASAP

Pushing and pulling are two things we do with our bodies day in and day out. Think of opening or closing a door, pushing a grocery cart, and pulling a curtain open or closed, just to name a few of the everyday examples. Those activities all require pushing or pulling maneuvers. Additionally, the muscles used in pushing and pulling activities are important for our overall posture and flexibility.

It's natural to have stronger pushing muscles than pulling ones. On average, we're about twice as strong for pushing movements as we are for pulling ones. Because of this imbalance, it's all the more important to make sure that our workouts are balanced and include both pushing and pulling work.

To help you get the strongest and most well-balanced body possible, we talked with trainers Bethany Stillwaggon and Steve Stonehouse. They helped us round up 10 different pushing and pulling exercises, ranging from rows to bridges to shoulder presses, along with the performance tips needed to move through them without injury.

The first five exercises are pushing moves, and the second five are pulling, though rowing does work both our push and pull muscles. Pushing exercises strengthen our anterior chain of muscles, which include our glutes, core, chest, shoulders, and triceps, and pulling exercises use our posterior chain, which is composed of our glutes, hamstrings, erector spinae, posterior deltoids, and biceps.

Safety and Precautions

Despite the fact that we push and pull often in regular life outside of exercise, there is still an opportunity for injury when doing pushing and pulling work. Stillwaggon warns that in life, "it’s the pulling movements that cause the most opportunity for injury," she says. "That is why finding exercises that support pulling movements can create less opportunity for injury and great opportunity for strength."

For all of these exercises, start slow and, if weights are involved, start with light ones. Because we are naturally stronger at pushing than pulling, take extra care during pulling moves to not strain or overexert yourself. If you have any injuries, especially a back injury, consult with your practitioner before trying anything new.