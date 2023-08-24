15 Purple Swirl Nail Ideas That Put a Playful Spin on a Regal Color

The summer of Barbie pink has left us wondering: Where's the love for purple? Whether it's all-over lavender locks, shadow shades that beautifully bring out brown eyes, or an unexpected option for balayage, you can't go wrong repping the color of royalty.

We've been particularly enamored with using the versatile color on our nails. Our latest trend of choice: Purple swirl manicures, which bring together the nail art of the moment and the color we love. Ready to try it out for yourself? Scroll on for 15 of our favorite purple swirl nail ideas.