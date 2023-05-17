20 Purple Nail Ideas That Prove It's the Next Big Shade

With a certain doll having a major moment, it's fair to say that pink has been deemed the It color. But if you're looking for something a little bit different but just as fun, might we suggest purple? The color of kings (and Prince) adds a unique touch to any beauty look—including a manicure. And from hyacinth to lilac, lavender to plum, there are countless shades to choose from. So you have plenty of options.

Step up your mani game this season by rocking a regal hue that will get you compliments left and right. Here are 20 purple nail designs we plan on copying stat.