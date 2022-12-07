14 Purple Box Braid Looks That Show Just How Versatile the Color Can Be

The beauty of box braids is in their versatility. When you’re super concerned about hair health, experimenting with new styles can be intimidating—it can feel like damage is right around every corner. With box braids, you can turn up the dial on creativity without the risk of damaging your curls and coils, whether you’re opting for a braided bob, topping off your box braids with a fringe, or dipping your toes into goddess braid territory by incorporating some wavy strands.

But above all, box braids are most conducive for experimenting with color, since you can sport an entirely new hue without even looking at dye. "Box braids are a perfect way to see if the color fits your skin tone or style without the permanent commitment to hair color," explains L.A.-based braider Geneva Fowler. With this in mind, it’s time to give purple box braids a try. "Purple is a popular color when added to box braids because it compliments well with black and doesn’t stand out too harshly," Fowler says. "Purple is an easy way to mix color into your strands without the color being too overpowering. It’s a great option to introduce color into your style."



Below, check out some of our favorite purple box braids styles that vary in hue, length, and style.