Confession: I was a little obsessed with purple growing up. It was my color of choice for my bedroom, the bands on my braces, the folder reserved for my favorite subject (English, of course), and even my custom-made bat mitzvah dress. Suffice it to say, I was immediately on board when purple blush started making its way onto the beauty scene.

My own personal purple neuroses aside, there's something undeniably flattering about the color as a blush, with its juice-stained, melted popsicle-style flush and surprisingly natural-looking vibrancy—especially on medium to deep complexions. It's versatile (add a sheer layer or build up the pigment for a more editorial take), universally flattering, and a welcome break from the pinks and reds we're used to. Not sold yet? Read on for everything you need to know about purple blush, from how to pick the perfect shade for your complexion to what to pair it with.

Meet the Expert Tobi Henney is a celebrity makeup artist and the former L'Oreal makeup director for Australia.

Jamie Greenberg is a celebrity makeup artist and founder of Jamie Makeup.

Why Does Purple Blush Work?

The beauty of purple, when it comes to blush at least, lies in its undertones. According to makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, purple pulls both pink and blue tones in different proportions, depending on the shade. Not only does this make the color universally flattering, but it also creates more depth than traditional blush colors. "The pink tone brings out that flushed look in your skin," she explains. "On the other end, the blue is actually working off the color of your eyes and complexion, creating that nice contrast on the skin."

Meanwhile, makeup artist Tobi Henney says it has more to do with purple's position on the color wheel: It sits opposite yellow, which gives it a brightening effect on the face.

How to Pick a Purple Blush

It goes without saying (but bears repeating): Anyone can wear any color they want, especially when it comes to makeup. But if you're looking for some guidance, we tapped our experts for the most flattering purple shades based on complexion, plus some of their top picks on the market.

Fair-Light Skin Tones

For fair to light skin tones, Greenberg says a pinkish or mauve purple is the way to go; Henney suggests opting for subtler, lighter purples, like lavender and lilac. Sticking to cooler tones and lighter hues with pink tints keeps the color from feeling overwhelming. Plus, it's perfect for everyday wear.

NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush in Wanderlust $32.00 Shop

Henney is a big fan of this subtle purple tone and lightweight liquid formula; it delivers a natural-looking flush of color with a non-shimmery glow. Not only is the formula buildable and transfer-resistant but it's also infused with antioxidants and nourishing sodium hyaluronate for skincare-like benefits.

Clinique Cheek Pop Blush in Pansy Pop $29.00 Shop

Clinique's Cheek Pop in Pansy Pop leaves just a hint of vibrant but natural-looking color on the cheeks, making it a great pick for lighter complexions. Gently sweep it across the apples of the cheeks using a fluffy brush and blend upward toward the cheekbones and temples for an instant lift.



Tower28 BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush in Party Hour $20.00 Shop

Tower28 is known for its sensitive skin-friendly formulations, and the BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush is no exception. Ingredients like aloe vera extract, green tea extract, and castor seed oil work together to hydrate and calm the skin, while the sun-kissed lavender pink hue leaves behind a luminous pop of color with a skin-like finish.

Medium-Medium Tan Skin Tones

Deeper hues like soft violets, purple-y fuchsias, and rich berry tones are best for medium to medium-tan complexions. Henney refers to this color family as "medium-strength purples"—darker than lavender but lighter than, say, a grape.

About-Face Cheek Freak Blush Balm in Score $18.00 Shop

For an ultra-natural-looking, dewy flush, opt for a balm formula, like this one from About-Face. The color immediately sheers out upon application but can be built up for more impact. Thanks to its pink undertones, the hues on this one are a little subtler (even though it looks megawatt in the pan). Those undertones also complement the olive and golden undertones many medium to medium-tan complexions have.



Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo in She's Wanted $36.00 Shop

The complementary cream and powder formulas in Patrick Ta's Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duos are as great together as they are on their own. They feature impressive color payoff, a naturally luminous finish, and extended wear time. This newer rich berry shade reads like a deep mauve-red on the skin that really pops on medium to dark skin tones. Layer the cream over the powder to recreate Ta's artistry technique.

Haus Labs Color Fuse Talc-Free Powder Blush in Lavender Blonde $38.00 Shop

Haus Labs' Color Fuse Powder Blush adds a flush of color to the cheeks while reducing unwanted redness (thanks to the brand's signature fermented arnica). The silky smooth formula feels almost like a cream upon application, melting into the skin and hydrating throughout the day for a seamless second-skin finish. Lavender Blonde is a pinky-purple, almost magenta hue that imparts a subtle, non-shimmery glow.

R.E.M. Beauty Eclipse Cheek & Lip Stick in Standing O $18.00 Shop

R.E.M Beauty's two-in-one balm features an extra-creamy formula that feels breathable and comfortable on the skin while providing a dewy, slightly luminous finish. It's infused with ultra-hydrating ingredients like jojoba seed oil for a skin-like texture that's luxuriously blendable. We love the shade Standing O, a deep burgundy wine that straddles the line between red and purple.

Dark-Deep Skin Tones

Dark and deeper skin tones can pull off bright, true purples really well, Greenberg says. Jammy, plum hues with blue or pink undertones create a stunning contrast on deep complexions, especially since they won't give off that dreaded gray dullness that some lighter blushes can.

Nudestix Nudies Cream Blush All-Over-Face Color in Moodie Blu $35.00 Shop

Often sold out and almost perpetually going viral on TikTok, this cool, deep eggplant shade from Nudestix offers a bold color payoff that can be easily sheered out or packed on for customizable coverage. The balm features a long-wearing, soft matte formula that's non-drying and weather-resistant, meaning you won't have to worry about touch-ups throughout the day.



Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Faith $23.00 Shop

Perhaps equally as often sold out and perpetually viral is the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. The weightless formula garnered popularity thanks to its potent color payoff (seriously, less is more here) and long-lasting staying power. Faith is a matte, deep berry hue that packs a serious punch on darker complexions.



Kulfi Mehndi Moment Long-Lasting Radiant Cream Blush in Lucky Lotus $28.00 Shop

While Kulfi founder Priyanka Ganjoo designed Lucky Lotus to be flattering on all skin tones, she also acknowledges the hue is particularly gorgeous on brown and black skin (especially those with golden and warm undertones). It has pink undertones—providing a slightly more subtle color payoff than blue-based purples—and features an impressively long-lasting formula with a soft-focus, radiant finish.

How to Apply Purple Blush

Per Greenberg's expert advice, don't overthink things. "You can apply purple blush like any other blush," she explains. "It's up to your personal preference [based on] how pigmented you'd like it to be—use a lighter hand for less pigment and a heavier hand for more." Henney likes using a slightly dense but fluffy blush brush to diffuse and blend product onto the skin. If you have trouble blending, our experts suggest using a sponge to press cream or liquid formulas into the skin.

As for placement, apply the blush directly to your cheekbones. Blend in an upward sweeping motion to add more depth and dimension to the face, Greenberg suggests. You can even sweep it toward the temples for a more lifted appearance.

What to Wear It With

Interestingly, our pros have opposite approaches to pairing purple blush with other makeup.

"With purple blush, I find it's best to keep things more on the neutral side since the blush will be the star of the show," Greenberg says. "I love my hydrating lip balm The Bloss in The Nude One ($26). It gives you the most subtle color with a high-gloss finish to compliment any look."

Meanwhile, Henney prefers to lean into that boldness. "I love teaming up purple blush with fun eyeshadow—mattes and metallics in cool tones always look great paired with purple blush," she shares. "I also love lip gloss. My go-to is the CremeSheen Glass from MAC ($23)."



The Final Takeaway

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that, while our experts used color theory and their industry know-how to select the most flattering shades of purple for each skin tone, there are no rules when it comes to makeup—wear what makes you feel best. We've tried (and continue to wear) every shade listed above, regardless of what complexion it's best suited for.

After all, makeup is all about self-expression and individuality. So take our suggestions as just that—mere suggestions—and let your creativity run wild.