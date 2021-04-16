Pura D’or’s Hair Thinning Therapy Shampoo is clinically proven to reduce thinning, breakage, and dullness of the hair while increasing its thickness, volume, strength, and shine. There’s no reason why you shouldn’t try this formula.

The products we use to lather our hair are of the utmost importance, yet often greatly overlooked. Every shampoo has a targeted hair woe, but sometimes the help we need is hard to identify and figure out. That was the case for me as I was experiencing some major hair loss after having a baby, while also getting new growth of baby hairs around my hairline. After using a volumizing shampoo for months to no avail, I finally switched things up and tried Pura D’or’s Hair Thinning Therapy Shampoo. It revived my hair, bringing its pre-baby fullness back to life, and helped my unwanted baby hairs grow out to a longer length that’s a bit more manageable.

Keep reading for my honest review—and the results I saw in just one month.

Pura D’or Hair Thinning Therapy Shampoo Best for: Fine, thinning hair, chemical or color-treated hair, hair loss Uses: This formula is used to increase volume, shine, thickness and strength while reducing thinning Potential Allergens: None Active Ingredients: Amla oil, argan oil, black cumin seed, biotin, niacin, rosemary oil, saw palmetto, green tea, and an exclusive botanical blend Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $25 About the brand: Pura D’or is a small, family-run company that focuses on providing plant-based solutions to the toughest hair problems. Manufactured in the USA, Pura D’or has built a reputation for specifically targeting hair loss with their formulas of premium organic oils and natural extracts that are free of harsh chemicals, parabens, sulfates and are color-safe, and gluten-free.

About My Hair: Postpartum hair woes

All my life, my hair has been ridiculously, deceivingly thick. It requires extra time on the books for any hairstylist, taking Advil with any lasting updo, and four sets of hands to braid my entire head. I always get my hair thinned out a bit when I get it cut to help it fall nicely and prevent all the volume and body that my hair has to offer from sitting at the ends, heavy and hard to manage. When I was pregnant with my son, my hair became unbearably thick. But it wasn't long before all that hair began falling out.

When my son was about 5 months old, I began shedding all that extra hair that I had been carrying around for months. For me, it felt like sweet relief. But by the time he was 8 months and 9 months and 10 months, it seemed like my hair had just become limp and lifeless. It felt thinner, and I had never known my hair to be thin. On top of that, I grew micro bangs? Definitely was not expecting that. I had new baby hair growth around my entire hairline. It was cool because it filled in where I was becoming paranoid would become a bald spot but not so cool in that it was hanging down my forehead separate from the rest of my hair. I'm not talking about the baby hairs that you can effortlessly gel back like edges. No, this was not cute, hard to style or hide, and made me extremely self-conscious as it became a talking point of all my FaceTime and Zoom calls.

I wash my hair an average of three times a week, and that’s the extent of my normal hair care routine. I style it to test products and tools on occasion, but I otherwise don’t do much of anything to my hair.

The Feel: Little lather and oily aftermath

The biggest difference for me in switching to this shampoo is that it felt much more like a treatment. The brand suggests massaging the product into the scalp and getting it to a rich lather and then leaving it on for two minutes before rinsing. Sometimes I did this, other times I honestly didn’t simply because I would forget and rinse right away as I would any other shampoo. It didn’t lather much for me, which usually led to me using an excessive amount of shampoo just to be sure every inch of my scalp was getting cleansed.

Once my hair was dried after use, my scalp seemed fine and cleansed as per usual. But on the second or third day, my roots got very oily, which isn't something I usually experience normally. Perhaps the natural oils or the argan could have been to blame? I know those ingredients tend to weigh hair down. It also could have been a result of my using too much product in the effort to get a heavier lather all over. Regardless of what’s to blame, it truly wasn't awful. I was still able to get by with my regular wash schedule every two to three days. My roots never got so oily or heavy that I had to cleanse them immediately. It kind of gave me that "good second-day hair" I always hear people rave about, but it was a new experience for me since I don't normally get excessively oily between washes.

The Scent: Tea tree

This product smelled like straight-up tea tree oil. Simply put, if you aren't a fan of tea tree oil's scent or feel, you might want to opt out of this particular formula. The only other tea tree product I've used on my scalp is a shampoo from Trader Joe's. It's a minty fresh kind of scent. While it isn't extremely overpowering, it's definitely noticeable. If you are prone to dandruff, tea tree may be an added plus for you as this crisp scented ingredient has been known to help decrease inflammation at the scalp.

Ingredients: Aspirationally clean

Not only does Pura D’or use clean ingredients, keeping its formulas free of sulfates, chemicals, parabens, allergens, and gluten, but its products are all-natural, non-GMO, organic, and plant-based. This is a company that really emphasizes purity and transparency with its products and product quality, making everything from their line in small batches at a renewable energy facility in the United States.

This particular shampoo uses rosemary oil to strengthen and moisturize the hair, argan oil to protect each strand, and hibiscus oil to support stronger healthier-looking hair. It replaces typical ingredients you’d find in leading shampoos like H20 with more purposeful, active ingredients like aloe vera.

The Results: A hair revival

I think it took me about three uses before I actually started to notice that my hair was feeling fuller. I couldn’t necessarily tell by its appearance that my hair was any thicker, but I could definitely feel a difference. It had more life to it, and it felt healthier.

Right away I noticed how little hair I was shedding during my washes, comparatively speaking.

With continued use, I think it’s safe to say my hair has officially gone back to its pre-pregnancy self, full of natural volume and body and not falling out by the handful with each shower. There is no more fraying or splitting along the hair shafts when I hold my ends up to inspect them in the light. Most noticeably, the biggest long-term impact I was excited about was that my annoying new baby hairs grew pretty quickly in only a matter of weeks. The extra length enables me to use heat on them when needed to curve them back and blend them into the rest of my hair.

The Value: Stretch your dollars

Pura D’or Hair Thinning Therapy is a great all-encompassing product that will really stretch your dollars far and wide. At around $25, you’ll be getting a product that is ethically and intentionally made to treat a wide array of hair issues. This shampoo will help plump your strands, expedite growth, increase shine, invigorate the scalp, and decrease breakage. Even if you have thick hair already, I think this shampoo is worth keeping in your weekly rotation to keep your hair in its healthiest state.

Similar Options: A pricier solution

Virtue Full Shampoo ($38): Before I made the switch to Pura D’or Hair Thinning Therapy Shampoo, I was using Virtue’s Full Shampoo to try and bring some life back to my strands. I do believe that using Virtue kept my hair from looking drab and entirely lifeless. It left my hair lifted at the roots and always looking clean, never weighing down my hair even on the third or fourth day following use. Using Pura D’or gave my hair a fullness that was felt all over. While it did at times leave me with oily roots in the days to follow use, I could tell that every inch of my hair was healthier. It left me with a healthy shine and a tame air dry, a flake-free scalp, and a cleaner drain catcher.

I will note that an 8-ounce bottle of Virtue’s Full Shampoo is on the pricier side of the spectrum costing about $15 more than the 16-ounce Pura D’or Thinning Therapy. If you’re on a budget or have an extensive beauty pantry already, Pura D’or is a great investment providing much more bang for your buck. Just remember that a little goes a long way to avoid those unwanted oily roots. As a big believer in both products, I’m choosing to keep them both in my shower at the moment and will be alternating uses until I’ve run dry.