24 Pumpkin Nail Designs for the Spookiest Fingertips

'Tis the season for all things pumpkin, including your manicure. Best paired with your pumpkin spice latte, spooky Halloween makeup, and your favorite fall candle, these nails will have you rethinking simple nail art and craving something fun and fresh for the holiday.

If spooky season isn't your thing, worry not, as pumpkin season just may be. From Halloween extreme to pastels and iridescent chrome, fall's favorite squash truly has the range, and there's a pumpkin nail art look for every taste.

Ahead, see 24 pumpkin nail designs to get you inspired for your next salon visit.