5 Pulled Muscle Remedies That Actually Offer Your Body Some Relief

We’ve all woken up the next day after a substantial strength training session, long run, or trying out a new fitness routine with stiff, sore muscles. That’s because exercising creates microscopic tears in your tissue that, once they heal, make your muscles stronger and bigger. But sometimes those tears are a little bit too big, which can happen if you stretch past your flexibility level, lift too much weight, or overwork tired muscles. In those cases, you can say hello to a pulled muscle.

Also known as muscle strains, pulled muscles range from low-to-high severity with a Grade 1 to a Grade 3 ranking, says physical therapist Dr. Nate Deblauw. And a pulled muscle will feel different than your run-of-the-mill post-workout soreness, adds physical therapist Dr. Julia Glick. Soreness feels general and can cover a large area of your body, whereas you’ll feel localized pain when it comes to a muscle strain or injury.

So what can you do to heal your muscle and get back to 100 percent so you can get back to your favorite forms of movement? Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best ways to treat a pulled muscle from home with the help of these physical therapists. As a note though, be sure to check in with your doctor before self-treating if you hear or feel a pop in your muscle, your pain is severe, or you notice visible changes in the affected area, says Deblauw. Glick recommends seeing a physical therapist or other medical professional if your symptoms don’t improve by at least 90 percent within two weeks, or even sooner if your symptoms interfere with daily life.