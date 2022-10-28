16 Puffer Vests That Will Keep You Cozy All Winter Long

As we transition from fall to winter, now’s the perfect time to update your cold-weather wardrobe. In addition to a fresh pair of boots, a chic new coat, and anything else you may be eyeing this season, consider snagging a puffer vest to keep you warm and cozy.
Available in a wide range of colors, price points, materials, and silhouettes, the best puffer vests are exceptionally great for layering over your favorite knits, sweaters, hoodies, tees, and more, depending on the weather. Also, unlike traditional puffer jackets, puffer vests are more lightweight and far less constricting (read: you can easily lift and move your arms freely).
From floral prints and faux leather varieties to recycled nylon and real down picks, we've gathered 16 of the best puffer vests out there to keep you cute and cozy all winter long.
Featuring recycled nylon fabric, this insulated puffer vest will keep you warm and toasty throughout the winter months. Its cropped silhouette is perfect for layering over longer tops, too.
This Tuckernuck vest is fully reversible, which means it truly goes with anything. Made with stylish faux leather and cozy faux shearling, this piece is a must-have winter wardrobe staple.
Bundle up in this Bernardo High Pile Fleece Puffer Vest. Its chic, chevron-quilted print is just as functional as it is fashionable thanks to the insulation.
If the arrival of winter temperatures makes you sad to leave behind your favorite leather jacket, know that you can still rock some of those cool vibes in puffer vest form. This oversized style from Good American allows you to build whatever silhouette you want underneath and still look put-together.
The real highlight of this Levi’s puffer vest? The fashion-forward (and removable) belt, which takes the look to a whole new level. Choose between camel or black faux leather.
Anything but basic, this statement-making quilted puffer vest features a metallic dark green hue that’s sure to turn heads. Oh, and did we mention it’s water-resistant?
If you really want to lean into the puffer lifestyle, look no further than Tna's Mega Puff Vest. This warm rich brown was made for fall and winter, as is the water-repellent and wind-resistant ripstop fabric.
Ganni’s chunky oversized puffer vest is roomy enough to layer over even the thickest of shirts and sweaters. Plus, it’s made with recycled polyester, which is a bonus in our book.
In a world of mostly neutral puffer vests, you're sure to stand out in this dark green color, which also features a drawstring hood and two snap-fastened pockets. The down insulated design ensures you'll stay warm while looking cool.
Thanks to its long silhouette, Save the Duck’s nylon hooded puffer vest (made with vegan padding!) is especially ideal for frigid temps. It’s also available in six distinct hues, including black, beige, and burgundy.
This belted style's warm brown hue feels perfect for fall and winter—pair it with your favorite brown leather boots and/or a full ensemble in your favorite cold-weather shades, like charcoal and olive green.
The chic snap closure on this quilted puffer vest from Moncler makes it an extra-stylish choice. Choose from fun colors like a dreamy light pink and sleek navy blue, all in sizes XXS-4X.
Florals are not just for spring: Just take this beautifully patterned vest from Mackage, which even comes with a removable belt.
Clocking in at just $50, this quilted puffer vest from Old Navy is a complete steal. Consider the fact that it’s also water-resistant, and it’s hard not to immediately add it to your cart. Color options range from bright pink to cream.
News flash: Ugg offers so much more than just comfortable footwear. The brand’s reversible puffer vest pairs well with leggings, joggers, and sweats for a comfy and laid-back look. It also comes in three unique color combos, so there's an option for you whether you prefer neutrals or love a brighter pink or green shade.
This faux leather puffer vest from Zara is another wallet-friendly winter essential. Its winter white hue styles beautifully with any outfit.