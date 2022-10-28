16 Puffer Vests That Will Keep You Cozy All Winter Long

As we transition from fall to winter, now’s the perfect time to update your cold-weather wardrobe. In addition to a fresh pair of boots, a chic new coat, and anything else you may be eyeing this season, consider snagging a puffer vest to keep you warm and cozy.

Available in a wide range of colors, price points, materials, and silhouettes, the best puffer vests are exceptionally great for layering over your favorite knits, sweaters, hoodies, tees, and more, depending on the weather. Also, unlike traditional puffer jackets, puffer vests are more lightweight and far less constricting (read: you can easily lift and move your arms freely).

From floral prints and faux leather varieties to recycled nylon and real down picks, we've gathered 16 of the best puffer vests out there to keep you cute and cozy all winter long.

Madewell MWL (Re)sourced Nylon Puffer Vest $138.00 Shop

Featuring recycled nylon fabric, this insulated puffer vest will keep you warm and toasty throughout the winter months. Its cropped silhouette is perfect for layering over longer tops, too.

Tuckernuck Leather and Shearling Reversible Beckham Vest $298.00 Shop

This Tuckernuck vest is fully reversible, which means it truly goes with anything. Made with stylish faux leather and cozy faux shearling, this piece is a must-have winter wardrobe staple.

Bernardo High Pile Fleece Puffer Vest $177.00 $105.00 Shop

Bundle up in this Bernardo High Pile Fleece Puffer Vest. Its chic, chevron-quilted print is just as functional as it is fashionable thanks to the insulation.

Good American Oversized Faux Leather Vest $195.00 Shop

If the arrival of winter temperatures makes you sad to leave behind your favorite leather jacket, know that you can still rock some of those cool vibes in puffer vest form. This oversized style from Good American allows you to build whatever silhouette you want underneath and still look put-together.

Levi's 361 Belted Puffer Vest $120.00 Shop

The real highlight of this Levi’s puffer vest? The fashion-forward (and removable) belt, which takes the look to a whole new level. Choose between camel or black faux leather.

Noize Aurora Puffer Vest $148.00 Shop

Anything but basic, this statement-making quilted puffer vest features a metallic dark green hue that’s sure to turn heads. Oh, and did we mention it’s water-resistant?

Tna The Mega Puff™ Vest $198.00 Shop

If you really want to lean into the puffer lifestyle, look no further than Tna's Mega Puff Vest. This warm rich brown was made for fall and winter, as is the water-repellent and wind-resistant ripstop fabric.

Ganni Oversized Shiny Puff Vest $425.00 Shop

Ganni’s chunky oversized puffer vest is roomy enough to layer over even the thickest of shirts and sweaters. Plus, it’s made with recycled polyester, which is a bonus in our book.

Off-White Green Down Vest $1,405.00 Shop

In a world of mostly neutral puffer vests, you're sure to stand out in this dark green color, which also features a drawstring hood and two snap-fastened pockets. The down insulated design ensures you'll stay warm while looking cool.

Save the Duck Iria Long Hooded Puffer Vest $248.00 Shop

Thanks to its long silhouette, Save the Duck’s nylon hooded puffer vest (made with vegan padding!) is especially ideal for frigid temps. It’s also available in six distinct hues, including black, beige, and burgundy.

Nichole Lynel Puff Daddy Puffer Vest $111.00 Shop

This belted style's warm brown hue feels perfect for fall and winter—pair it with your favorite brown leather boots and/or a full ensemble in your favorite cold-weather shades, like charcoal and olive green.

Moncler Liane Quilted Vest $875.00 Shop

The chic snap closure on this quilted puffer vest from Moncler makes it an extra-stylish choice. Choose from fun colors like a dreamy light pink and sleek navy blue, all in sizes XXS-4X.

Mackage Zerina Belted Floral Print Down Vest $650.00 Shop

Florals are not just for spring: Just take this beautifully patterned vest from Mackage, which even comes with a removable belt.



Old Navy Water-Resistant Quilted Puffer Vest $50.00 Shop

Clocking in at just $50, this quilted puffer vest from Old Navy is a complete steal. Consider the fact that it’s also water-resistant, and it’s hard not to immediately add it to your cart. Color options range from bright pink to cream.

Ugg Sydnee Reversible Puffer Vest $198.00 Shop

News flash: Ugg offers so much more than just comfortable footwear. The brand’s reversible puffer vest pairs well with leggings, joggers, and sweats for a comfy and laid-back look. It also comes in three unique color combos, so there's an option for you whether you prefer neutrals or love a brighter pink or green shade.

Zara Faux Leather Puffer Vest $60.00 Shop

This faux leather puffer vest from Zara is another wallet-friendly winter essential. Its winter white hue styles beautifully with any outfit.