22 Puffer Handbags That Will Last Well Beyond Cozy Season

Fashion’s obsession with all things soft and comfortable has been well documented over the past few years, but arguably anything that makes one feel cozy isn’t really a trend—it’s confirming a standard that clothes are best when they feel good on whoever is wearing them. So it stands to reason that puffer bags, one of the moment’s most plush accessory trends, has staying power.

The puffer bag offers the same tactile delight and dimension as its popular counterpart, the puffer jacket. While the outerwear is known for its playful Michelin Man silhouette, squishable shape, and warmth, it naturally swings in and out of popularity as seasons change. The puffer bag, not so much. The look is accomplished in several different ways, including with classic quilting, padded straps, and pillow-y volume—each offering a cushy, often whimsical element to whatever it’s paired with. Not to mention, something pleasant to grasp onto as it carries all your belongings.

Below, shop 22 of the best puffer bags that demonstrate why this comfy accessory trend is more than just a passing fad.



Heaven by Marc Jacobs Black & Yellow Laser Floral Tote $225 Shop

Puffer bags already have a playful texture. Why not amp it up with an oversize floral print by the '90s-inspired Heaven by Marc Jacobs line?

McQ Black Hyper Puffer Bag $450 Shop

A soft shoulder bag is the perfect accompaniment to a heavy-metal clasp, as demonstrated by this McQ design.

Dries Van Noten Small Knot Handle Rose Jacquard Shoulder Bag $735 Shop

Opt for all-around puffiness in a beautiful print and color courtesy of Dries Van Noten. Your other evening bags can't compare.

Transcience Hammock Water-Resistant Puffer Hobo Bag $155 Shop

This crescent-shaped style by Transcience feels especially modern and unique.

Khaite The Medium Puffy Amelia Tote $2,200 Shop

Khaite quite literally turns up the volume on the classic black tote in its puffed-up rendition.

Stand Studio Wanda Faux Leather Clutch $287 Shop

Puffer bags get a lesson in geometry with the precise square patterns on Stand Studio's faux-leather design. The playful Kelly green is an added bonus.

Think Royln Petite Bar Bag $144 Shop

A thick metal chain serves as the perfect contrast to Think RoyIn's vertically patterned puffer bag.

Kenzo Arctik Tote Bag $335 $201 Shop

The logo mania trend has gotten in on the puffer action, too, as seen here with this tote bag by Kenzo.



Clare V Giant Trop $255 Shop

This classic quilt pattern offers a soft exterior on a practical essential, the carry-all tote. Who knows, this might even replace your neck pillow on your next flight.



Ph5 Ella Pillow Stitch Eco Mini Tote Bag $96 $77 Shop

Know for its knitwear, Ph5 offers a cozy, petite tote with a plush pillow exterior. You can even get the matching jacket if you're going for a particularly coordinated look.



Ganni Quilted Recycled Tech Duffle Bag $255 Shop

This Ganni tote is sporty and casual with its bright, nylon look, but the duffle also feels right on-trend due to its puffy silhouette.



OpéraSPORT Jerome Unisex Bag $199 Shop

If you're a more-or-more kind of person when it comes to carrying around daily essentials, this oversize quilted bag is a new go-to option.

Everlane The Quilted Weekender $115 Shop

The oversized bag is back, and this enormous quilted version from Everlane is sure to carry all of your essentials—and then some.

Mango Quilted Shopper Bag $80 Shop

Pack this quilted Mango shopper for your next weekend getaway. You won't regret it.

Hsvik Billow Space Twill Toffee Brown $135 Shop

The puffed-up shape of this Hsvik bags really bring to life the unique patterns of its embroidery.



Amina Muaddi Super Amini Betty Quilted Satin Top Handle Bag $950 Shop

A tiny bag with a big impact. This bright green puffer bag is made even more special with the addition of embellished straps.



Urban Outfitters Quilted Mini Tote Bag $59 Shop

The retro, swirled butterflies are the real star of this padded mini tote, lending any ensemble a touch of Y2K nostalgia.

MZ Wallace Metro Sling $185 Shop

The quilted belt bag keeps your belongings secure and your commute conveniently hands free.



Mulberry Softie $2,150 Shop

Mulberry's Softie collection may be giving Bottega a run for its money. From the mini crossbody to the large pillowed tote, there's a luxe option for everyone.



Kassl Oil Pillow Small Tote Bag $330 Shop

For the minimalist fans of cozy handbags, Kassl's clean-lined totes are an ideal option.



Source Unknown Padded Shopper Tote $78 Shop

A style idea to consider: Puffer bags that coordinate with your puffer jackets.



Atelier Mimii Zenni $532 Shop

In case the plush bag's silhouette doesn't seem daring enough, opt for the vivid colors of this design by Atelier Mimii.

