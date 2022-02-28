22 Puffer Handbags That Will Last Well Beyond Cozy Season

Puffer jackets keep you warm, puffer bags keep you cool.

By
Gina Marinelli
Gina is a freelance writer and editor covering fashion, beauty, and entertainment. She's written for The Zoe Report, Glamour, Coveteur, MTV News, and Insider.
Updated on Feb 28, 2022
puffer bags

Hvisk / Mulberry

Fashion’s obsession with all things soft and comfortable has been well documented over the past few years, but arguably anything that makes one feel cozy isn’t really a trend—it’s confirming a standard that clothes are best when they feel good on whoever is wearing them. So it stands to reason that puffer bags, one of the moment’s most plush accessory trends, has staying power.

The puffer bag offers the same tactile delight and dimension as its popular counterpart, the puffer jacket. While the outerwear is known for its playful Michelin Man silhouette, squishable shape, and warmth, it naturally swings in and out of popularity as seasons change. The puffer bag, not so much. The look is accomplished in several different ways, including with classic quilting, padded straps, and pillow-y volume—each offering a cushy, often whimsical element to whatever it’s paired with. Not to mention, something pleasant to grasp onto as it carries all your belongings.

Below, shop 22 of the best puffer bags that demonstrate why this comfy accessory trend is more than just a passing fad.

Black & Yellow Laser Floral Tote
Heaven by Marc Jacobs Black & Yellow Laser Floral Tote $225
Shop

Puffer bags already have a playful texture. Why not amp it up with an oversize floral print by the '90s-inspired Heaven by Marc Jacobs line?

Black Hyper Puffer Bag
McQ Black Hyper Puffer Bag $450
Shop

A soft shoulder bag is the perfect accompaniment to a heavy-metal clasp, as demonstrated by this McQ design.

Small Knot Handle Rose Jacquard Shoulder Bag
Dries Van Noten Small Knot Handle Rose Jacquard Shoulder Bag $735
Shop

Opt for all-around puffiness in a beautiful print and color courtesy of Dries Van Noten. Your other evening bags can't compare.

Transcience Hammock Water-Resistant Puffer Hobo Bag
Transcience Hammock Water-Resistant Puffer Hobo Bag $155
Shop

This crescent-shaped style by Transcience feels especially modern and unique.

Khaite The Medium Puffy Amelia Tote
Khaite The Medium Puffy Amelia Tote $2,200
Shop

Khaite quite literally turns up the volume on the classic black tote in its puffed-up rendition.

Stand Studio Wanda Faux Leather Clutch
Stand Studio Wanda Faux Leather Clutch $287
Shop

Puffer bags get a lesson in geometry with the precise square patterns on Stand Studio's faux-leather design. The playful Kelly green is an added bonus.

Think Royin Petite Bar Bag
Think Royln Petite Bar Bag $144
Shop

A thick metal chain serves as the perfect contrast to Think RoyIn's vertically patterned puffer bag.

Kenzo Arctik Tote Bag
Kenzo Arctik Tote Bag $335 $201
Shop

The logo mania trend has gotten in on the puffer action, too, as seen here with this tote bag by Kenzo.

Clare V Giant Trop
Clare V Giant Trop $255
Shop

This classic quilt pattern offers a soft exterior on a practical essential, the carry-all tote. Who knows, this might even replace your neck pillow on your next flight.

Ella Pillow Stitch Eco Mini Tote Bag
Ph5 Ella Pillow Stitch Eco Mini Tote Bag $96 $77
Shop

Know for its knitwear, Ph5 offers a cozy, petite tote with a plush pillow exterior. You can even get the matching jacket if you're going for a particularly coordinated look.

Ganni Quilted Recycled Tech Duffle Bag
Ganni Quilted Recycled Tech Duffle Bag $255
Shop

This Ganni tote is sporty and casual with its bright, nylon look, but the duffle also feels right on-trend due to its puffy silhouette.

Operasport Jerome Unisex Bag
OpéraSPORT Jerome Unisex Bag $199
Shop

If you're a more-or-more kind of person when it comes to carrying around daily essentials, this oversize quilted bag is a new go-to option.

The Quilted Weekender
Everlane The Quilted Weekender $115
Shop

The oversized bag is back, and this enormous quilted version from Everlane is sure to carry all of your essentials—and then some.

Mango Quilted Shopper Bag
Mango Quilted Shopper Bag $80
Shop

Pack this quilted Mango shopper for your next weekend getaway. You won't regret it.

HSVIK Billow Space Twill Toffee Brown
Hsvik Billow Space Twill Toffee Brown $135
Shop

The puffed-up shape of this Hsvik bags really bring to life the unique patterns of its embroidery.

Amina Muaddi Super Amini Betty Quilted Satin Top Handle Bag
Amina Muaddi Super Amini Betty Quilted Satin Top Handle Bag $950
Shop

A tiny bag with a big impact. This bright green puffer bag is made even more special with the addition of embellished straps.

Urba Outfitters Quilted Mini Tote Bag
Urban Outfitters Quilted Mini Tote Bag $59
Shop

The retro, swirled butterflies are the real star of this padded mini tote, lending any ensemble a touch of Y2K nostalgia.

MZ Wallace Metro Sling
MZ Wallace Metro Sling $185
Shop

The quilted belt bag keeps your belongings secure and your commute conveniently hands free.

Cornflower Blue Pillow Effect Nappa Leather
Mulberry Softie $2,150
Shop

Mulberry's Softie collection may be giving Bottega a run for its money. From the mini crossbody to the large pillowed tote, there's a luxe option for everyone.

KASSL Oil Pillow Small Tote Bag
Kassl Oil Pillow Small Tote Bag $330
Shop

For the minimalist fans of cozy handbags, Kassl's clean-lined totes are an ideal option.

Source Unknown Padded Shopper Tote
Source Unknown Padded Shopper Tote $78
Shop

A style idea to consider: Puffer bags that coordinate with your puffer jackets.

Atelier Mimii Zenni
Atelier Mimii Zenni $532
Shop

In case the plush bag's silhouette doesn't seem daring enough, opt for the vivid colors of this design by Atelier Mimii.

