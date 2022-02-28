22 Puffer Handbags That Will Last Well Beyond Cozy Season

Fashion’s obsession with all things soft and comfortable has been well documented over the past few years, but arguably anything that makes one feel cozy isn’t really a trend—it’s confirming a standard that clothes are best when they feel good on whoever is wearing them. So it stands to reason that puffer bags, one of the moment’s most plush accessory trends, has staying power.
The puffer bag offers the same tactile delight and dimension as its popular counterpart, the puffer jacket. While the outerwear is known for its playful Michelin Man silhouette, squishable shape, and warmth, it naturally swings in and out of popularity as seasons change. The puffer bag, not so much. The look is accomplished in several different ways, including with classic quilting, padded straps, and pillow-y volume—each offering a cushy, often whimsical element to whatever it’s paired with. Not to mention, something pleasant to grasp onto as it carries all your belongings.
Below, shop 22 of the best puffer bags that demonstrate why this comfy accessory trend is more than just a passing fad.
Puffer bags already have a playful texture. Why not amp it up with an oversize floral print by the '90s-inspired Heaven by Marc Jacobs line?
A soft shoulder bag is the perfect accompaniment to a heavy-metal clasp, as demonstrated by this McQ design.
Opt for all-around puffiness in a beautiful print and color courtesy of Dries Van Noten. Your other evening bags can't compare.
This crescent-shaped style by Transcience feels especially modern and unique.
Khaite quite literally turns up the volume on the classic black tote in its puffed-up rendition.
Puffer bags get a lesson in geometry with the precise square patterns on Stand Studio's faux-leather design. The playful Kelly green is an added bonus.
A thick metal chain serves as the perfect contrast to Think RoyIn's vertically patterned puffer bag.
The logo mania trend has gotten in on the puffer action, too, as seen here with this tote bag by Kenzo.
This classic quilt pattern offers a soft exterior on a practical essential, the carry-all tote. Who knows, this might even replace your neck pillow on your next flight.
Know for its knitwear, Ph5 offers a cozy, petite tote with a plush pillow exterior. You can even get the matching jacket if you're going for a particularly coordinated look.
This Ganni tote is sporty and casual with its bright, nylon look, but the duffle also feels right on-trend due to its puffy silhouette.
If you're a more-or-more kind of person when it comes to carrying around daily essentials, this oversize quilted bag is a new go-to option.
The oversized bag is back, and this enormous quilted version from Everlane is sure to carry all of your essentials—and then some.
Pack this quilted Mango shopper for your next weekend getaway. You won't regret it.
The puffed-up shape of this Hsvik bags really bring to life the unique patterns of its embroidery.
A tiny bag with a big impact. This bright green puffer bag is made even more special with the addition of embellished straps.
The retro, swirled butterflies are the real star of this padded mini tote, lending any ensemble a touch of Y2K nostalgia.
The quilted belt bag keeps your belongings secure and your commute conveniently hands free.
Mulberry's Softie collection may be giving Bottega a run for its money. From the mini crossbody to the large pillowed tote, there's a luxe option for everyone.
For the minimalist fans of cozy handbags, Kassl's clean-lined totes are an ideal option.
A style idea to consider: Puffer bags that coordinate with your puffer jackets.
In case the plush bag's silhouette doesn't seem daring enough, opt for the vivid colors of this design by Atelier Mimii.