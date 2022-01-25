Beloved by mountaineers and Kendall Jenner alike, quilted puffer boots (and slippers!) are having quite the fashion moment as of late. The latter has been spotted in her insulated mules from The North Face on several occasions recently, a pair that’s crafted with fleece lining, a cloud like upper, and rubber soles—the crème de la crème of comfort, you might say. Unsurprisingly, the puffer footwear trend is ideal for this time of year when temperatures are low and the need for cozy wardrobe staples is high, high, high.

When looking for your pair, there are a few things to consider. First, you can go with the classic boot silhouette or you can follow Jenner's lead and opt for a mule slipper shape. Next, while many of the fabrics are a similar nylon texture, some designers are doing options in other textiles as well, such as corduroy. Lastly, color—so many color options. A black or white will always be a safe, bet but if you’re into taking risks and prefer something splashier, rest assured there’s something to brighten up your lower half. Ahead, 16 puffer boots to get through winter while staying stylishly snug.

Comfy Corduroy

Loeffler Randall Otto Cipria Puffer Slipper $250 Shop

Crafted in a blush-brown Italian corduroy, these comfy puffer slippers offer a padded insole and a round toe for unparalleled comfort.

The OG

The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule $59 Shop

When it comes to high-tech gear, The North Face always tops the list. These mules are water repellant and insulated to make sure your feet stay as warm as can be.

Insulating and Moisture Wicking

Hunter Puffer Slipper $75 Shop

Thanks to the lightweight and flexible EVA compound, you can wear these puffy slippers at home and outdoors. They’re also constructed with a thermal insulating insole and microfibre fleece lining to help wick away moisture.

Luxury Puff

Prada Blow Quilted Nylon Snow Booties $1150 Shop

Because who in the world wouldn’t want their feet encircled by designer quilted snow booties?

Bold and Bright

MoMA Subu Slippers $69 Shop

What happens when MoMA and Subu have a baby—a joyful patchwork of colors made from recycled nylon fabric derived from consumer-waste PET bottles.

Cinched at the Cuff

Sierra Designs Down Booties $69.95 Shop

These classic puffer boots are made with durable recycled polyester taffeta that can be cinched at the cuff to keep cold air out. The pared-down design makes them easy to wear everywhere and with anything.

Retro Pattern

Isabel Marant Zimlee Boots $690 Shop

For a fashion-focused take on the puffer boot trend, this pair features a retro geometric-print with leather wraparound straps and a platform rubber sole.

Indoor/Outdoor

Subu Indoor/Outdoor Puffer Slipper $60 Shop

Made with a water-resistant Teflon-coated upper plus cushioning and a fleece lining, these are everything you’d want out of a pair of slippers (and then some).

Après-Bound

Holden Quilted Shell Slippers $130 Shop

If you need a new pair of shoes for après ski, make it these puffy shell, stretch-knit slippers featuring recycled PrimaLoft Eco insulation.

Elevated Outing

4 Moncler Hyke Mhyke Short Quilted-Nylon Snow Boots $570 Shop

Moncler teamed up with Japanese label HYKE to make these exquisitely cool snow boots offering a drawstring cuff and clip-fastened strap. An elevated pick for the everyday.

Hint of Glamour

Roger Vivier Viv' Winter Puffy Snow Boots $1468 Shop

Sparkly embellishments and snow boots aren’t an expected pairing, but as this charming pair form Roger Vivier proves, it’s a total game changer.

Easy Does It

Padded Slippers & Other Stories $59 $30 Shop

For the minimalist at heart, this beige recycled polyester pair of padded slippers is the kind of footwear staple you can wear endlessly.

Rich Neutrals

Gia Borghini Luna Padded Puffer Ankle Boots $458 Shop

Ready to step away from your black boots but not into bold patterns or colors for footwear? Try a pair of puffers in a rich shade of brown for versatility and a refreshed palette.

Wonderfully Water Resistant

Madewell The Toasty Puffer Boot $148 Shop

These water-resistant puffer boots are crafted with eco-friendly recycled nylon and will ensure your toes are toasty all day long.

Unique Hardware

J.Crew Elsa Puffer Boot $109 Shop

Not unlike a puffer coat, these winter boots are made from a recycled nylon that’s filled with down alternative PrimaLoft. Drawstring in the front, cuteness all around.

Duvet for Your Feet

Everlane The ReNew Slipper $65 $32 Shop

“Like a duvet for your feet,” these slippers are made from recycled materials and lend a super plush lining for ultimate comfort. There’s also a sturdy outsole that translates them to outdoor wear.

