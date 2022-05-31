You may have heard of "dopamine dressing" recently, a trend centered around wearing bright colors and cheerful prints to enhance your overall mood. Designers seemed to be well aware of the fad, based on the spring/summer 2022 runways. Many brands presented funky prints and silhouettes taken from the '60s and '70s, and generated a new wave of psychedelic fashion.
Monse and Rodarte showed off many pieces with mushroom prints, while Brandon Maxwell embraced colorful swirls and bold prints. Camille Miceli, Pucci's creative director, stayed true to the brand's roots with intricate patterns and playful colors. Now it's time to bring the groovy runway to your own closet.
From psychedelic swirls and pastel florals to funky fungi and trippy prints, keep reading for 21 psychedelic pieces we're tripping over this season.
Enhance your spring wardrobe with retro-inspired block heels with floral detailing by Kat Maconie.
One of the most coveted dresses of the season, seen on the red carpet worn by icon Lorde, Rodarte's cape-effect printed silk gown is covered in a colorful mushroom print encompassing fungi fashion in a classy and elegant way. Pair with simple strappy heels for a cocktail event.
If you have some coin, but not this much coin, go for the brand's white printed slip dress.
Perfect for work or a night out with friends, L'Agence is channeling Emilio Pucci with graphic prints and daring color combinations.
The perfect crochet sweater for a summertime BBQ or outdoor festival. We love the mix of prints with colorful stripes and bohemian florals. Wear this with coordinating shorts or bell bottoms for a '70s vibe.
The Staud Riviera Moon Tote Bag is serving vintage vibes with a rainbow of eclectic colors swirled together to create the perfect psychedelic shoulder bag.
From Emilio Pucci Beach, made of 100% silk, the quintessential pastel swirl mini dress for your next evening outing. Did someone say disco?
It's time to take your mini skirts out of retirement. Maisie Wilen just elevated the classic silhouette in silk charmeuse with a fun graphic pattern. Style with a cropped tee and white sneakers for a casual summertime look.
Bright and cheery in a sunshine yellow abstract print, Rixo's Lolita dress channel's Austin Powers in the chicest of ways. Featuring a keyhole neckline and cap sleeves, wear with strappy heels and a small clutch.
Easy, breezy, lightweight, and wearable this psychedelic floral print dress encompasses gorgeous florals and bright summer colors for the perfect maxi dress.
Where western meets groovy, Etro's paisley shirt pairs perfectly with ivory denim and studded platform clogs.
Enter a psychedelic fantasy with this mushroom print oversized sweater. Wear as a knit dress with boots or with jeans and converse.
Part of a two-piece set, Damson Madder's Maeve Jacquard pants are made from recycled polyester for an on-trend sustainable fit. Pair with a matching strappy back top for a chic co-ord.
Intoxicate your wardrobe with Stella McCartney's Hallucinogenic Jersey Print Top. A natural trip that boosts your mood and your closet.
Featuring Versace's classic Medusa print and adorned with abstract prints and vibrant colors, these platform mules will be the focal point of all of your summer looks.
An everyday playsuit combining style and comfort. Figure forming, with a harlequin pattern to embrace springs most popular trend.
Get your flower power on with this on-trend mesh top. The adjustable tie will let you show as little (or much) midriff as you desire.
Take a dive into a floral wonderland with La Double J's bowling dress. So comfortable you'll want to live in this piece all season.
If you're not ready to commit to an actual lava lamp, you can now wear one on your ears with Studs' pink sparkly lava lamp huggie. They also have one that, yes, glows in the dark.
Accentuate all of your best curves in this bodycon midi dress by Another Girl. Style with an oversized black denim jacket and bucket hat for the ultimate Hailey Bieber-inspired look.
Shrooms are a staple in fashion this season. Pair these embellished huggie hoops with a monochromatic pink look to fully envelop dopamine dressing.
Be your own lava lamp with this bubbly print button-up from Tyler McGillivary. Inspired by vintage vintage mens bowling shirts, you just may want to pick up a ball and join a league.