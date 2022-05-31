You may have heard of "dopamine dressing" recently, a trend centered around wearing bright colors and cheerful prints to enhance your overall mood. Designers seemed to be well aware of the fad, based on the spring/summer 2022 runways. Many brands presented funky prints and silhouettes taken from the '60s and '70s, and generated a new wave of psychedelic fashion.

Monse and Rodarte showed off many pieces with mushroom prints, while Brandon Maxwell embraced colorful swirls and bold prints. Camille Miceli, Pucci's creative director, stayed true to the brand's roots with intricate patterns and playful colors. Now it's time to bring the groovy runway to your own closet.



From psychedelic swirls and pastel florals to funky fungi and trippy prints, keep reading for 21 psychedelic pieces we're tripping over this season.

Kat Maconie Vira Kicker Heel Sandal $284.00

Enhance your spring wardrobe with retro-inspired block heels with floral detailing by Kat Maconie.

Rodarte Cape-Effect Printed Silk Gown $2,290.00

One of the most coveted dresses of the season, seen on the red carpet worn by icon Lorde, Rodarte's cape-effect printed silk gown is covered in a colorful mushroom print encompassing fungi fashion in a classy and elegant way. Pair with simple strappy heels for a cocktail event.

If you have some coin, but not this much coin, go for the brand's white printed slip dress.

L'Agence Addison Shirt Dress $425.00

Perfect for work or a night out with friends, L'Agence is channeling Emilio Pucci with graphic prints and daring color combinations.

Farm Rio Rainbow Crochet Squares Sweater $194.00

The perfect crochet sweater for a summertime BBQ or outdoor festival. We love the mix of prints with colorful stripes and bohemian florals. Wear this with coordinating shorts or bell bottoms for a '70s vibe.

Staud Riviera Moon Tote Bag $375.00

The Staud Riviera Moon Tote Bag is serving vintage vibes with a rainbow of eclectic colors swirled together to create the perfect psychedelic shoulder bag.

Emilio Pucci Printed Silk Minidress $677.00

From Emilio Pucci Beach, made of 100% silk, the quintessential pastel swirl mini dress for your next evening outing. Did someone say disco?



Maisie Wilen Green & Blue Dial-Up Skirt $212.00

It's time to take your mini skirts out of retirement. Maisie Wilen just elevated the classic silhouette in silk charmeuse with a fun graphic pattern. Style with a cropped tee and white sneakers for a casual summertime look.

Rixo Lolita Printed Minidress $327.00

Bright and cheery in a sunshine yellow abstract print, Rixo's Lolita dress channel's Austin Powers in the chicest of ways. Featuring a keyhole neckline and cap sleeves, wear with strappy heels and a small clutch.

AFRM Zandra Maxi Dress $148.00

Easy, breezy, lightweight, and wearable this psychedelic floral print dress encompasses gorgeous florals and bright summer colors for the perfect maxi dress.

Etro Paisley Shirt in Ramie $620.00

Where western meets groovy, Etro's paisley shirt pairs perfectly with ivory denim and studded platform clogs.

Current Mood Psychedelic Fantasy Oversized Sweater $35.00

Enter a psychedelic fantasy with this mushroom print oversized sweater. Wear as a knit dress with boots or with jeans and converse.

Damson Madder Maeve Jacquard Pants $99.00

Part of a two-piece set, Damson Madder's Maeve Jacquard pants are made from recycled polyester for an on-trend sustainable fit. Pair with a matching strappy back top for a chic co-ord.

Stella McCartney Hallucinogenic Jersey Print Top $950.00

Intoxicate your wardrobe with Stella McCartney's Hallucinogenic Jersey Print Top. A natural trip that boosts your mood and your closet.

Versace Medusa Music Platform Mules $1,350.00

Featuring Versace's classic Medusa print and adorned with abstract prints and vibrant colors, these platform mules will be the focal point of all of your summer looks.

Siedres Gisele Romper $240.00

An everyday playsuit combining style and comfort. Figure forming, with a harlequin pattern to embrace springs most popular trend.

EM on Holiday Mesh Long Sleeve Crop $130.00

Get your flower power on with this on-trend mesh top. The adjustable tie will let you show as little (or much) midriff as you desire.

La Double J Bowling Dress $760.00

Take a dive into a floral wonderland with La Double J's bowling dress. So comfortable you'll want to live in this piece all season.

Studs Sparkle Lava Lamp Charm Huggie $32.00

If you're not ready to commit to an actual lava lamp, you can now wear one on your ears with Studs' pink sparkly lava lamp huggie. They also have one that, yes, glows in the dark.

Another Girl Psychedelic Knit Midi Dress $115.00

Accentuate all of your best curves in this bodycon midi dress by Another Girl. Style with an oversized black denim jacket and bucket hat for the ultimate Hailey Bieber-inspired look.

Frasier Sterling Mushroom Moment Huggies $58.00

Shrooms are a staple in fashion this season. Pair these embellished huggie hoops with a monochromatic pink look to fully envelop dopamine dressing.

Tyler McGillivary Kyle Top $165.00

Be your own lava lamp with this bubbly print button-up from Tyler McGillivary. Inspired by vintage vintage mens bowling shirts, you just may want to pick up a ball and join a league.