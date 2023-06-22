20 Summery Protective Styles You'll Want to Wear All Season Long

By
Kelle Salle
Kelle Salle
Kelle is a digital writer, and a contributing beauty writer for Byrdie.
Published on 06/22/23 07:00AM
Yara Shahidi wearing braids

@yarashahidi

Those with curly and coily hair know that summer is peak protective style season. There’s something about the gorgeously warm days that make us want to experiment with different braid, twist, and faux loc looks. And these days, there are so many ways to put a spin on all types of protective styles.

If you're in need of some protective style inspo this summer, we've got you covered. Ahead, we've rounded up 20 unique and chic examples of protective styles perfect for the warmer months.

01 of 20

Cornrows and Curls

Issa Rae at Spiderman premiere

Getty Images

Issa Rae showcased a fun way to wear cornrows and curls with this half-braided, half-curly look. Not only are cornrows easy to maintain, but they can also be applied with or without extensions (like Rae did).

02 of 20

Micro Braid Ponytail

Solange Knowles

Getty Images

Never worn micro braids? Solange is making a good case for why you should this summer. Her chic micro braid ponytail—complete with perfectly swooped edges—is the perfect style for any occasion.

03 of 20

Fulani Braids

Rihanna wearing fulani braids

Getty Images

Fulani braids are a fun braided look to sport during the warmer months. Rihanna's take on the style features braids that curve beautifully around the perimeter of her head, adding a unique touch.

04 of 20

Goddess Braids

Gabrielle Union wearing goddess braids at 2023 met gala

Getty Images

Trade in your box braids for knotless goddess braids. The curly pieces add volume and flair to the braided style.

05 of 20

Mini Braided Buns

Tessa Thompson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Getty Images

There's so much to love about Tessa Thompson's hair at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. First off, her cornrow buns are absolutely adorable. Secondly, the copper extensions added to her hair offer the perfect pop of color.

06 of 20

Senegalese Twists

Kerry Washington

Getty Images

If you've been wanting to try Senegalese twists, take this as your sign to give this summer. Kerry Washington enhanced the look by using a subtle two-color hair blend and chic hair accessories.

07 of 20

Twisted Updo

Alicia Keys

Getty Images

Alicia Keys is known for wearing braided looks, but she's no stranger to twists as well. Here, she shows us how beautiful jumbo twists look when pulled up into a bun.

08 of 20

Decorative Space Buns

Singer Tems wearing two space buns

Getty Images

Space buns are a fun and playful hairdo, making them perfect for summer. Singer Tems elevated her messy space buns by adding a few decorative pearls and mini cornrows in the center of her hair.

09 of 20

Cornrow Ponytail

Arianna Jaffier attends the 'Downtown Owl' Tribeca Festival Premiere After Party

Getty Images

Cornrow ponytails are a timeless protective style. They're an especially great summer vacation style because they require minimal effort to maintain. Just smooth away any flyaways and frizz using a mousse or lightweight gel.

10 of 20

Faux Locs

Keke palmer wearing red faux locs

Getty Images

Keke Palmer's fiery red faux locs are definitely worth recreating this summer. Add a fun touch to the look by leaving the ends curly.

11 of 20

Half-Up, Half-Down Braids

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Fashion Trust US Awards

Getty Images

Leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross to deliver an unexpected take on braids. Here, the actress created a simple yet sophisticated half-up, half-down look with braids. The look features two braids up top and one on the bottom.

12 of 20

Sleek and Sculpted Bun

Quinta Brunson attends The Hollywood Reporter 2nd Annual "Raising Our Voices" event

Getty Images

Quinta Brunson has worn many stunning hairstyles, but her sculpted bun is one of our favorite looks. While it looks simple, the bun was achieved by intricately twisting the hair and pinning it to achieve its unique shape.

13 of 20

Passion Twists

Skai Jackson attends a limited edition capsule presentation by Rodarte

Getty Images

Essentially, passion twists merge the beauty of goddess locs and Senegalese twists. It's the perfect carefree style for all of your summer plans.

14 of 20

Bantu Knots

Yara Shahidi attends the 39th annual PaleyFest LA - "black-ish" at Dolby Theatre

Getty Images

Bantu knots have long been a go-to protective style. Yara Shahidi put her own spin on the look by rocking loosely twisted buns and leaving out a few curly pieces.

15 of 20

Bows and Bangs

Lupita Nyong'o, attends the 2022 EBONY Power 100

Getty Images

There are so many ways to style faux locs. Case in point: Actress Lupita Nyong'o styled hers in the shape of a bow, completing the look with full-coverage bangs.

16 of 20

Braided Bob

Marsai Martin

Getty Images

For those with short hair, a braided bob is a must-try summer look. Don't forget to accessorize the blunt ends with chic hair charms.

17 of 20

Classic Cornrows

Storm Reid wearing cornrows

You can never go wrong with classic cornrows. Here, Storm Reid opted for five braids going straight down her back.

18 of 20

Bow Braids

Janelle Monae wearing braided ponytails

Getty Images

These ponytails are far from simple. Janelle Monae accessorized her two large braids with bows made from extensions, hair gems, and broaches.

19 of 20

Large Knotless Braids

Zendaya wearing Large Knotless Braids

Getty Images

Consider large or jumbo knotless braids if you don't have time to sit for hours on end. But while they may take less time to complete, they're still just as stunning as medium and small knotless styles.

20 of 20

Long Braided Ponytail

Long Braided Ponytail on Beyonce

Getty Images

Looking for a statement-making style? Consider a cascading braided ponytail. Give the extra-long style an added dose of elegance by creating three small braids and wrapping them around the base of the ponytail.

