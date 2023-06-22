20 Summery Protective Styles You'll Want to Wear All Season Long

Those with curly and coily hair know that summer is peak protective style season. There’s something about the gorgeously warm days that make us want to experiment with different braid, twist, and faux loc looks. And these days, there are so many ways to put a spin on all types of protective styles.
If you're in need of some protective style inspo this summer, we've got you covered. Ahead, we've rounded up 20 unique and chic examples of protective styles perfect for the warmer months.
Micro Braid Ponytail
Never worn micro braids? Solange is making a good case for why you should this summer. Her chic micro braid ponytail—complete with perfectly swooped edges—is the perfect style for any occasion.
Fulani Braids
Fulani braids are a fun braided look to sport during the warmer months. Rihanna's take on the style features braids that curve beautifully around the perimeter of her head, adding a unique touch.
Goddess Braids
Trade in your box braids for knotless goddess braids. The curly pieces add volume and flair to the braided style.
Mini Braided Buns
There's so much to love about Tessa Thompson's hair at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. First off, her cornrow buns are absolutely adorable. Secondly, the copper extensions added to her hair offer the perfect pop of color.
Senegalese Twists
If you've been wanting to try Senegalese twists, take this as your sign to give this summer. Kerry Washington enhanced the look by using a subtle two-color hair blend and chic hair accessories.
Twisted Updo
Alicia Keys is known for wearing braided looks, but she's no stranger to twists as well. Here, she shows us how beautiful jumbo twists look when pulled up into a bun.
Decorative Space Buns
Space buns are a fun and playful hairdo, making them perfect for summer. Singer Tems elevated her messy space buns by adding a few decorative pearls and mini cornrows in the center of her hair.
Cornrow Ponytail
Cornrow ponytails are a timeless protective style. They're an especially great summer vacation style because they require minimal effort to maintain. Just smooth away any flyaways and frizz using a mousse or lightweight gel.
Faux Locs
Keke Palmer's fiery red faux locs are definitely worth recreating this summer. Add a fun touch to the look by leaving the ends curly.
Half-Up, Half-Down Braids
Leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross to deliver an unexpected take on braids. Here, the actress created a simple yet sophisticated half-up, half-down look with braids. The look features two braids up top and one on the bottom.
Sleek and Sculpted Bun
Quinta Brunson has worn many stunning hairstyles, but her sculpted bun is one of our favorite looks. While it looks simple, the bun was achieved by intricately twisting the hair and pinning it to achieve its unique shape.
Passion Twists
Essentially, passion twists merge the beauty of goddess locs and Senegalese twists. It's the perfect carefree style for all of your summer plans.
Bantu Knots
Bantu knots have long been a go-to protective style. Yara Shahidi put her own spin on the look by rocking loosely twisted buns and leaving out a few curly pieces.
Bows and Bangs
There are so many ways to style faux locs. Case in point: Actress Lupita Nyong'o styled hers in the shape of a bow, completing the look with full-coverage bangs.
Braided Bob
For those with short hair, a braided bob is a must-try summer look. Don't forget to accessorize the blunt ends with chic hair charms.
Classic Cornrows
You can never go wrong with classic cornrows. Here, Storm Reid opted for five braids going straight down her back.
Bow Braids
These ponytails are far from simple. Janelle Monae accessorized her two large braids with bows made from extensions, hair gems, and broaches.
Large Knotless Braids
Consider large or jumbo knotless braids if you don't have time to sit for hours on end. But while they may take less time to complete, they're still just as stunning as medium and small knotless styles.
Long Braided Ponytail
Looking for a statement-making style? Consider a cascading braided ponytail. Give the extra-long style an added dose of elegance by creating three small braids and wrapping them around the base of the ponytail.