20 Summery Protective Styles You'll Want to Wear All Season Long

Those with curly and coily hair know that summer is peak protective style season. There’s something about the gorgeously warm days that make us want to experiment with different braid, twist, and faux loc looks. And these days, there are so many ways to put a spin on all types of protective styles.

If you're in need of some protective style inspo this summer, we've got you covered. Ahead, we've rounded up 20 unique and chic examples of protective styles perfect for the warmer months.