12 Princess Diana Outfits Worth Adding to Your Own Closet

Princess Diana is undeniably one of the biggest fashion icons of this generation. Her style is timeless, elegant, and one to be imitated. As her confidence grew, her style evolved with her. Whether she was attending a gala or heading a charity event, she always looked the part.

The public quickly grew to love Princess Diana due to her undying love for her children and commitment to activism, but it didn't stop there. Diana wasn't afraid to express herself through her clothing. Although it would be quite impossible to put all of Diana's iconic looks into one post, we've rounded up some of our favorites that are currently in fashion today, and how to recreate them for yourself. Keep scrolling for 12 Princess Diana looks we're recreating.

Little White Dress

Versace was frequently worn by princess Diana. This elegant and simple white dress is perfect for a night out. Add pearl drop earrings and some slingback heels to channel Princess Di's romantic summertime look.

Fly Virgin Atlantic

Diana had a motive with this look, she wore her "Fly Virgin Atlantic" crew neck frequently to throw off the paparazzi. Pair this Etsy lookalike sweatshirt with biker shorts and dad sneakers for the coolest gym ensemble.

The Revenge Dress

If you're looking to get back at somebody for wronging you by looking your best, this is the dress for you. The revenge dress. A Valentino mini black dress, which accentuated all of Diana's best features. Recreate the look with this Lulus off-the-shoulder dress and finish with black heels, tights, and a sapphire choker.

Western Chic

Princess Diana made her kind heart known and was wildly involved with many charities and foundations. This particular look, which features a sweatshirt from the Asthma and Lung U.K. organization, is tied together with an oversized blazer and western-style boots.

Amethyst Dream

Make a statement at your next event with a purple gown, emulating Diana's Versace number. Pair it with suede block heels and a coordinating clutch.

Evergreen Riding Boots

Getty Images

This is an outfit made for a rainy spring day. Pair Hunter boots with corduroy pants and a layered sweater. Go the extra step to channel the '80s with leg warmers that complement your sweater.

Black Sheep

The iconic sheep dress, which is now back in rotation by the original brand, Warm & Wonderful, through Rowing Blazers. You can stick to Diana's look and opt for the red, or try one of the newer shades like baby blue or pastel pink.

Contrast Blazer and Pencil Skirt

Nothing screams class and sophistication like an elegant black-and-white look. The contrast buttons pop on this white Zara blazer. Play with the contrast with black accessories like a pair of oversized earrings.

Pink Polka Dots

Hot pink is trending this year and LoveShackFancy's Bevelyn Maxi Dress captures Princess Di's pink polka-dot ensemble seamlessly. Keep it simple and comfortable with a pair of white flats and an envelope clutch.

Suited Up in Pastels

A modern take on a classic yellow skirted suit. Team a coordinating blazer and shorts with white kitten heel.

Gingham Capris

Gingham is a quintessential print for spring and summer. In Princess Diana fashion, pair with an oversized crewneck and white loafers.

Royal Blue

A color palette fit for a royal. Blue is a color that exudes confidence, trust, and royalty. An A-line skirt is classically chic with a cropped white blazer and striking blue accessories.