12 Pride-Friendly Outfits from LGBTQ+ Businesses

Welcome to Pride month, lovelies! A time for celebrating queer joy, learning about LGBTQ+ history, and for corporations to slap rainbows on everything and charge us more. Each June, queer people have to see these companies, who have spent the last eleven months donating thousands of dollars to anti-LGBTQ+ politicians and legislators, create the ugliest clothing and call it their “pride collection.”

This process, known as rainbow capitalism, has turned a month that began as a celebration of queer people’s right to exist into a time of fake allyship with a bunch of merch that will be in the discount bin come July. This rainbow washing can be disheartening for queer people who have the right to feel proud, but feel like their identity is being commercialized and used.

Fortunately, there are plenty of queer creators making amazing clothing that you can wear during June and every other month of the year. And, unlike big retailers who give nothing or very little to theLGBTQ+ community, you can be sure that your purchasing dollars are going directly to queer people. Whether this is your first Pride, you're out and proud, or still figuring it out, here are twelve outfits for every type of Pride event—all from LGBTQ+ businesses and creators.

Casual Pride Parade Chic

If you’re hitting the Pride parade but don’t want to deck yourself completely in rainbows (especially if you’re going into less-than-friendly places), keep it casual with some high waisted-coveralls, a fanny pack (to carry all your pride essentials), and a little pin to show your pride.

Fancy Pride

If you want to elevate your Pride look—especially if you’re going to a big event, make it fancy with this rainbow corset, a sweet simple skirt, and pair of rainbow earrings to really bring it all together.

Dapper Wedding Fit

It’s the start of wedding season, which means it’s also the start of queer wedding season! If you want to go dapper with your wedding wear, pick up this handsome suit from Kirrin Finch, with a lovely fitted button-up.

Pride on the Beach

Who says pride is only limited to the parade? Enjoy pride at the water with some subtle rainbow swimming tops and bottoms, and a lovely tote bag to hold everything you need to spend a fun date at the beach or by the pool.

Leather Zaddy

Leather has always been a key part of queer culture, so embrace the look with some leather biker pants, a rainbow backless tee, and some cool shades for an effortlessly cool look for any clubs you end up dropping by.

Out and Loud

Let people know exactly who you’re interested in by putting it all over your clothing. Try a cheeky crop-top and a sassy snapback to really help people get the memo. Add some cute patchwork jeans to finish off the look.

Fashion Icon

Don’t be afraid to get bold with your look—for both Pride and any time of the year. Make a fashion moment for yourself by pairing a sheer bodysuit and a printed denim skirt with a leather fridge jacket to perfectly blend both kitsch and edge.

Subtle Approach

If you want to give money to queer businesses but don’t want your everyday apparel to be as obvious, grab a dress and handbag from queer creators that include some subtle touches. You get to decide how much you want to blend in or stand out.

Queer Magic

...Or you can totally embrace the rainbow with a colorful tee, some bright sneakers, and a pair of sheer shorts for a playful look. Don’t be afraid to play with interesting patterns and unique designs, just as long as you have fun with it.

For Colder Weather

Even though we’re at the start of summer, it can still be a little chilly for some events, especially in the evening. Keep yourself warm with some coveralls, cool shoes, and a pair of sunnies in case you find yourself in the sun. Perfect for indoor or outdoor events.

Out of the Box

Pride events are a great opportunity to break out of the normal and experiment with your fashion. A sheer dress with a lace bodysuit? Let's do it. It’s also fun to play around with bold, loud jewelry that can help you express yourself.

Casual Pride

If you just want to keep it simple, support some of your favorite queer creators with some of your favorite tees and accessories. From subtle nods to being a little more bold and loud, let your clothing do the talking for you.