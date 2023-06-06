15 Pride Nail Ideas to Celebrate Joy This June

Every June, we take time to celebrate joy, love, and individuality during Pride month. It's truly the best time of year when anyone and everyone can celebrate their most authentic selves. And while one of the best ways to celebrate is by shopping LGBTQ+-owned brands and donating to causes like The Trevor Project, Pride month is also about uninhibited fun and self-expression—which means Pride manicures are definitely on the menu. Much like Pride month, nail art is for everyone, and getting a little (or very) colorful with your manicure is a beautiful way to celebrate and draw attention to Pride. So ahead, discover 15 nail ideas for Pride, from classic rainbows to understated approaches.
Skittles Manicure
A classic "Skittles" manicure is one of the most popular manicures for Pride month celebrations. And the good news is, it's fairly easy to DIY. Choose a few rainbow hues that make you the happiest and alternate between each for a totally customizable, rainbow effect.
Rainbow Fade With Negative Space
This rainbow fade design by @imarninails is the perfect marriage of two classic nail trends: ombré effects and negative space. Add in a Pride-ready rainbow colors and you have the perfect manicure to wear all summer long.
Rainbow-Studded French
For the manicure minimalist, a studded French is the perfect way to incorporate a little color into your manicure without going full-rainbow. To get the look, opt for a glossy neutral (a.k.a. your "lip gloss manicure" shade) and top with nail appliques in the shade(s) of your choosing. And don't fret over the placement—while it may seem counterintuitive, the more randomized the gems, the more polished it will look.
Candy-Coated
Mixing candy-coated, pastel polish is another beautiful way to tone down your Pride manicure if you aren't a fan of vibrant rainbows. Here, nail artist Brittney Ellen has created a gorgeous gradient of soft blue, green, purple, pink, orange, and yellow for a colorful—yet understated—effect.
Monochromatic
You can definitely celebrate Pride without a stitch of rainbow coloring if that's your preference. But for something that still feels unique and colorful, try creating a monochromatic look by pairing your nails to your outfit—bonus points for gorgeous suiting.
All Smiles
Nothing says joy like Pride celebrations, and smiley-face nail art is the perfect way to bring this sentiment to life. If you lack a steady hand or simply don't have the patience to sit down at the nail salon, peel-and-stick nail stickers like those by Pretty Fab Nails will do the trick. Just top them off with a quality top coat for a longer-lasting manicure.
Beaming With Pride
Beaming hearts—like the ring finger accent nail created here—are a kitschy way to celebrate love in all its forms. And while pink and purple are clearly complementary, you can request this mismatched manicure in any colorway—there are truly no rules.
Slanted French
Slanted French tips in a swath of rainbow hues are a great way to modernize the classic French manicure. Go for a two-tone finish like nail artist Dayanna I. Sapiens has created here, or keep things simple with one rainbow shade per tip.
Pastel Pride
Matte pastels are another gorgeous way to get in on all the rainbow joy this Pride month. But if you prefer more of a muted approach, pastel shades and a matte finish will get the job done.
Rainbow French
If you're looking for a manicure that's classically Pride, it's hard to go wrong with a rainbow French manicure. Instead of your standard white or nude-colored tip, layers of rainbow shades create the same arched effect of a physical rainbow without being too literal.
Love Is Love
Pride month is all about taking time to celebrate love and individuality. That sentiment is perfectly illustrated in this manicure by Phoebe Cascarina, which features hot pink polish and sweet heart-cut-out detailing.
Neon Smileys
For evening Pride parties, nothing will make a statement quite like a neon, glow-in-the-dark manicure. Top your polish with a cartoon smiley face and you have yourself a nail look that's ripe for celebration.
Glazed Rainbow
Ultra-glossy, glazed nails are one of the biggest manicure trends to emerge in 2023, but we typically see the trend manifest in a single colorway. To make the trend even more Pride-ready, try a rainbow chrome manicure for a fun, carefree, maximalist look.
Matching Mermaidcore
Mermaidcore nails are having a moment, and the trend can certainly be tailored to Pride month. For starters, if you and your partner both wear nail polish, try coordinating your manicures for a subtle way to match.
Subtle Rainbow Dots
A little bit of color goes a long way. Here, a simple white base is elevated with a vertical ombré of rainbow dots. And fortunately, you can definitely pull this one off at home—you'll just need a nail dotting tool (or the end of a bobby pin, in a pinch).