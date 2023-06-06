15 Pride Nail Ideas to Celebrate Joy This June

Every June, we take time to celebrate joy, love, and individuality during Pride month. It's truly the best time of year when anyone and everyone can celebrate their most authentic selves. And while one of the best ways to celebrate is by shopping LGBTQ+-owned brands and donating to causes like The Trevor Project, Pride month is also about uninhibited fun and self-expression—which means Pride manicures are definitely on the menu. Much like Pride month, nail art is for everyone, and getting a little (or very) colorful with your manicure is a beautiful way to celebrate and draw attention to Pride. So ahead, discover 15 nail ideas for Pride, from classic rainbows to understated approaches.