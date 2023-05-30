15 Pride Makeup Ideas That'll Fill You With Joy

While it's important to celebrate Pride year-round, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies pull out all the stops for June when Pride month rolls around. Social media has been home to some memorable Pride makeup looks over the years, and there's no shortage of inspiration for colorful, rainbow-themed beauty.
Whether you want to make a statement this year or showcase colors more subtly, there are many looks to choose from. So break out your vivid eyeshadow palettes, and experiment with glitter, gemstones, lashes, and more. Keep scrolling ahead for colorful Pride looks.
Colorful Lids
Your eyelids are the perfect place to start when experimenting with rainbow shadows. Here, vivid hues blend seamlessly to create something suitable for any Pride celebration. We also love the dewy complexion and neutral lips that keep the focus on these bright eyelids.
Rainbow Splatter
This look couples bright lids and a splattered paint effect that adds drama. To achieve it, Emma Farrell used various products, including Beauty Bay's Matte Bright Palette ($35), to create a smoky rainbow effect on her lids.
More Rainbows, More Fun
This opaque-painted rainbow look is eye-catching in the best way. Copy something similar at home using face and eye paint which are best applied with a precise brush to create clean lines. Start under the brow bone and draw each line extending underneath the lashline, arranging the colors as you wish.
Painted Hues
This makeup look reminds us of a fine abstract painting. We love that it incorporates hints of periwinkle and lime green pastel hues to make the eyes pop. To create custom colors, utilize a cream palette like Make Up For Ever's Flash Color Palette ($99) and mix them on a palette until you've achieved the color you're seeking. Apply on the lids with a flat eyeshadow brush in short strokes.
Pastel Pride
This color combination of yellow, green, blue, and pink makes for the dreamiest lids. NYX Cosmetics Ultimate Color Palette ($18) is a great palette for creating similar pastel shadow looks.
Vivid Lids
When it comes to Pride makeup, the more avant-garde it is, the better. While you can create shapes with powder shadow, you can also use airbrush and paint makeup to create artistic looks. Whatever tools you use, the result will be nothing short of fun. A pop of orange blush on the cheeks and lips that show some contrast perfectly ties the look together.
Chase The Rainbow
This rainbow face paint is perfect for parties. The key is to make the rainbow the focal point of the face. Start at the forehead and draw the lines down to the chin for a statement look everyone will love.
Progress Pride
This graphic eye showcases all the colors from the Progress Pride flag. We love that the edges are crisp, and the metallic liner adds a visually enticing element.
Vibrant Outline
Outline the shape of the eye utilizing vibrant rainbow hues that blend into each other. The use of color is minimal yet packs a powerful punch.
Luxe Lashes
The eyelids are a go-to area for experimenting with rainbow makeup but don't forget about your lashes. These Kiss Rainbow Pride Faux Lashes ($6) are a great addition to any Pride-inspired face. Paired with a whimsical eye graphic, this whole look is a vibe.
Happy Tears
This rainbow look has a gothy element that we love, thanks to black tears and lipstick to match. If you need any other ideas on incorporating black lips in your Pride look, we have some more inspiration here.
Soft Rainbow
This look showcases how colors can be worn in a softer tone yet still make a statement. The winged shape highlights the eyes, faux lashes add the right amount of drama, and a glossy nude lip balances everything out.
Brilliant Brows
Playing with rainbow brows is also a fun way to display your Pride. Apply rainbow tones to the brows using face paint that will stay put and follow up with false lashes and a natural base to keep your arches standing out.
Hearts For Pride
This is one of the most creative Pride looks we've seen yet. The heart shape that begins at the forehead and extends down to the center of the face is the focal point, while rainbow tones are airbrushed within.
Smoky Hues
Take your rainbow eyeshadow look to the next level by adding smoky eyeshadow in the crease with deep black eyeliner. The colors balance each other out, and hot pink blush is the ideal counterpart to top off the colorful look.