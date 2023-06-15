22 Pride Accessories to Help You Celebrate and Give Back All Month Long

Pride month is feeling a little different this June. In recent months, LGBTQ+ rights have been under attack, from anti-trans laws to attempts to ban drag shows and many other efforts that threaten everything the queer and trans communities have spent decades fighting for. While rainbow capitalism has rightly been criticized in the past, the fact that major corporations have been pulling back on Pride due to homophobic and transphobic backlash is nothing short of alarming, which makes celebrating the beautiful and diverse spectrum of queer stories more important than ever this year. Whether you're looking for sartorial ways to celebrate your identity or simply want to show your support, a wide range of products from queer-owned and queer-friendly brands will help you to send a joyful message while also giving back to LGBTQ+ causes. Ahead, see 22 pride accessories that will help you feel festive and confident while knowing your purchase makes a positive impact on the community.

Gold Sappho Necklace

Hailing from the Greek Island of Lesbos, Sappho was a poet from Ancient Greece who has become a timeless queer icon thanks to her love poems about women. This Sappho necklace from Awe Inspired, an LGBTQ co-owned jewelry brand, is the perfect piece to help you celebrate your queer love in a subtle, elegant way. 100% of the proceeds of the Sappho necklace go to benefit GLSEN, a non-profit organization that works to create a safer environment in schools for LGBTQ kids.

Trans Equality Tote

Show your support for trans rights all day, every day with this trans equality tote bag, which is perfect for grocery shopping and running errands. Flavnt Streetwear is a queer-owned brand that has been giving back to the LGBTQ+ community since 2014 with its collection of T-shirts, hoodies, socks, totes, and binders, making it an excellent brand to turn to for all your pride merch needs.

Rainbow Ugg Slippers

Bring some color to your Uggs this month with these vibrant platform slippers that keep you comfortable inside and out. Ugg consistently partners with impactful organizations for its pride collections—last year, the brand worked with the Trevor Project, and this year, it has donated $125,000 to the It Gets Better Project, which works to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ youth through storytelling, education, and community-building efforts.

Protect Trans Youth Baseball Cap

State your message loud and clear with this "Protect Trans Youth" baseball cap from the ACLU, where every purchase helps support the organization’s mission to advocate for a range of social causes, including LGBTQ+ rights.

Colorful Jock Strap Harness

Who says that a jock strap can’t be colorful? Savage x Fenty's vivid new capsule takes rainbow to a whole new level with bras, panties, lingerie, and jock straps to bring the kink back to pride. All of Rihanna's biggest brands, including Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, are partnering with the star and entrepreneur's Clara Lionel Foundation to provide grants to five organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community: the Audre Lorde project, the Caribbean Equality Project, GLAAD, the TransLatin Coalition, and the Trans Wellness Center.

Golden Rainbow Earrings

Looking for a subtle, ultra-chic way to celebrate Pride? Try these rainbow earrings featuring a spectrum of rose, yellow, and white 14k gold for minimalist pride style. Automic Gold is a queer-owned and run jewelry company that uses reclaimed gold to create all of its pieces, making it a sustainable choice.

Pride Graphic Tote

A Tribe Called Queer is a QBIPOC-owned business based in Los Angeles, that not only makes clothes, but also has a zine, podcast, and hosts events. Keep it simple with this classic black tote bag that reads “Proud” in bold and colorful letters, allowing you to take pride in all of your identities. Each item is printed on-demand to prevent waste.

Rainbow High-Tops

A practical, Pride-themed pair of shoes may be exactly what you need for all the marches, parades, and protests you may be attending this month. Add a touch of color to your kicks with these high-top Converse sneakers, which feature color-blocked tops as well as rainbow-hued soles. Since 2015, Converse has pledged and donated nearly $2.5 million to many LGBTQ+ organizations, including the It Gets Better project and the Ali Forney Center.

Outdoorsy Rainbow Jacket

With summer just getting started, June is a great time for adventures in the great outdoors. This wind-resistant, water-repellent jacket made with 100% recycled fabrics will keep you protected from the elements while staying stylish. The North Face's 2023 pride collection has faced significant backlash from prominent right-wing figures including Marjorie Taylor Greene, but the brand is standing by its inclusive message as well as its partnerships with Brave Trails (a nonprofit dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth leadership) and YouthSeen (a Colorado-based organization supporting BIPOC queer and trans communities).

Beaded Letter Necklace

Add a little sparkle to your LGBTQ+ jewelry collection with this pearl choker necklace (available in both black and pink beaded styles) that communicates your pride loud and clear. The Peach Fuzz is a queer-owned shop by Elizabeth Hudy, who focuses on activism and art in her pieces.

"The Gay Agenda" Graphic Tote

Whether you have Pride parades and protests on the agenda or simply have a busy June full of travel and summer activities, it's always a good idea to have everything you need in one place. Use this tote bag to let everything know about "the gay agenda," one small step that helps reclaim this term for a positive, celebratory message. Gay Pride Apparel is an LGBTQ+-owned company founded by two first generation Mexican-Americans in 2019, and the brand donates 10% of all profits to organizations that support the queer community.

Artsy Pride Doc Martens

Doc Martens boots have always been closely tied to the queer community, so continue the punk tradition with this colorful pair designed by queer artist and illustrator Loveis Wise. Along with hiring queer artists to design its pride collection, Dr. Martens has also pledged to donate $200,000 to the Trevor Project.

Progress Pride Sunglasses

As the weather heats up and more of us spend summer days outdoors, eye protection is key—and the perfect opportunity to pick up a new pride accessory. Put on these rainbow sunglasses and feel the literal and figurative sunshine. The brand is donating all proceeds from its "Pride and No Prejudice" collection to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, ensuring your purchase helps to support the queer community as much as it celebrates it.

Rainbow Pride Pin

Show your solidarity every day with this pin that reworks all the colors from the Progress Pride flag into a rainbow design. Put it on your tote bag, the lapel of your jacket, or anywhere you want to show your pride daily. Bianca Designs is owned by queer Latine designer Bianca Negrón, who donates proceeds from select products to various foundations, organizations, and mutual aid funds.

Symbolic Bucket Hat

It's officially bucket hat season! You can never have too many, so if you're on the hunt for a new hat to add to your collection, June is the perfect time to choose a Pride-themed style that's fun and gives back. This one is from the Human Rights Campaign website, where each purchase supports the HRC in its fight for LGBT+ equality.

Fire Island Graphic Bag

Coach is thinking outside the rainbow this year for its Pride 2023 collection. While you'll still find classic rainbow handbags, shoes, and hats, the brand is also highlighting queer history, reimagining its iconic Cashin Carry bag (designed in 1969 by the brand's first lead designer, Bonnie Cashin) to pay tribute to legendary queer resort communities on Fire Island, NY. We're obsessed, and if Fire Island is one of your favorite places to go every summer, this is the Pride handbag for you. Coach has always been a supporter of the LGBTQ community and has partnered with organizations including the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Point Foundation, and CenterLink for a decade and counting.

LGBTQ Unicorn Socks

Who doesn’t love a playful pair of socks? These purple unicorn socks not only add a little dash of whimsy to your look, but they also give back as Conscious Step donates a portion of the proceeds to the Trevor Project for each pair sold.

Sporty Rainbow Bralette

A bralette is an amazing accessory that you can wear in a variety of ways, whether as a main item of clothing or layered with another top. This rainbow-hued bralette from Yitty shapes, holds, and supports your chest for workouts, busy days, and Pride month excitement. Yitty is co-created by Lizzo, who has been very vocal about her support for the LGBTQ+ community, and the brand has partnered with the Los Angeles LGBT Center for its pride collection.

Art Deco Rainbow Earrings

Stay sparkling these month with some colorful earrings from Garbage Humans—these have a fun art deco look for a disco vibe. Garbage Humans is a queer-owned and designed shop based in Charleston, South Carolina.

Concert-Ready Pride Crossbody

Headed to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour or Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour? With summer concert season officially here, you’ll need a good clear bag to get into all your favorite events. This clear crossbody from Kate Spade's pride collection allows you to carry everything you need in a celebratory fashion. The brand is donating 10% of net profits from the collection to the Trevor Project.

Pride Flag Socks

Support your community seven days a week with these Pride flag ankle socks, which feature seven different Pride flags on each color of the rainbow. Wit each purchase from this collection, Bombas will donate essential clothing to the Ruth Ellis Center, which gives support to LGBTQ+ people in need.

Psychedelic Pride Tote

Levi’s pride collection this year has a psychedelic '70s vibe with suns, moons, flowers, and Pink Floyd rainbows galore. This dark purple tote bag helps you give a subtle Pride nod on your way to the farmer's market or a weekend getaway. Levi's makes an annual $100,000 donation to OutRight Action, a nonprofit that defends and advances human rights for LGBTQ+ people around the globe.