7 Ways to Prevent and Treat Wrist Pain by Halting Your Workouts

04 of 07

Strengthen Your Supporting Muscles

Stronger supporting muscles can help relieve the brunt of the work from the wrists. “The stronger you make your shoulders and core, the more weight you can offload with the wrists,” says Shultz. So don’t neglect your upper back, shoulders, and core muscles in your workouts.



Staying strong at the shoulder and having a strong grip are great ways to protect your wrist during exercise. “Think of the shoulder blade or the scapula as the foundation of your house. The more stable your foundation is, the better off your entire house will be as you put up your four walls,” explains Shumate Bourne.



Grip strength is equally vital, says Shumate Bourne: “Keeping with the house theme, consider your grip strength as the roof of your home. Many of the muscles that assist in gripping cross the wrist, creating a ring of stabilization. Having a strong grip further helps to offload the wrist and reduce increased abnormal forces that may be necessary to complete the desired lift and/or wrist position.”



To increase grip strength, work in exercises like deadlifts, barbell rows, hanging leg raises, and pull-ups to your routine.