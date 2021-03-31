Megan Roup Shares 5 of Her Favorite Prenatal Exercises

Fitness influencer, queen of dance cardio, and mom-to-be Megan Roup has made a name for herself in the online workout space. Roup, who began dancing at a young age, previously danced for the Brooklyn Nets, worked as a fitness model, and taught dance on the side.

Born from her personal journey to feel empowered through movement, Roup's fitness program The Sculpt Society (TSS) offers dance and sculpt classes incorporating lightweight resistance bands and sliders for an all-over body burn. And, most recently, she's revving things up in the pre and postnatal space with The Sculpt Society Mama program.

Although Roup has always had prenatal and postnatal content on TSS, a lack of inspiring prenatal workouts sparked the initial idea to launch the TSS Mama program, a fitness routine that grows with you throughout each trimester, extending into postpartum. “I found a huge gap in pre and postnatal programs, with many of the workouts too slow and not dynamic enough in nature to keep my attention and give me the workout I needed,” she says.

Roup began filming behind-the-scenes footage early into her first trimester and continues to add content during her pregnancy. “I wanted to develop a more robust program to take mamas through their first, second, and third trimesters, as well as postnatal.”

Certified in both pre and postnatal, Roup has created safe and effective workouts for pregnant women of all fitness levels. “In listening to my community and sharing information, I was steered towards creating this program, which is perfect for the stage of life I’m in now, and I hope to continue to support all the other moms-to-be out there.” Ahead, Roup shares just a few of her favorite prenatal exercises from the TSS Mama program.

A Word on Working Out During Your Pregnancy

Though many are still hesitant, more and more studies have emerged in recent years promoting the positive effects of exercising while pregnant. “There's a real [disconnect] between traditional thought and more up-to-date research, which can cause confusion," says Roup. "However, cardio and other forms of exercise are safe to do while pregnant, and if you worked out before pregnancy, you can keep it up whilst lowering the intensity and modifying.” Roup recommends first being cleared by your doctor to workout. “It's one of the best physical and mental things for both you and your baby," she says. "Just make sure you are working out with someone certified who knows what exercises you should be doing, and the ones to avoid.”

During your second and third trimesters, Roup stresses the importance of modifying your exercises. “At this stage, there should be no ab work on the back or twisting motions, which isolate the top and bottom part of the body, and definitely nothing performed on your stomach.” However, exercises such as planks are safe to do, especially if elevated on a chair. Also recommended: pelvic floor exercises and 360-degree breathing, which are essential tools for pregnant women. And of course, if a workout feels too strenuous, listen to what your body is telling you.“It’s important to remain mindful that we each experience pregnancy and bodies in a unique way, so it’s crucial to listen if something feels off.”

Recommended Prenatal Exercises

The following prenatal exercises—handpicked by Roup herself—are safe for both prenatal and postnatal women. For additional padding during each movement, place a rolled-up towel or cushion under the supporting knee.