6 Pre-Run Stretches That Are the Perfect Warm-Up

Stretching before a run is critical, according to James Gladstone, chief of sports medicine service and associate professor of orthopedic surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“If you’re doing static stretches, which means non-moving stretches, then do them slowly, as if you were trying to uncoil a tight elastic band,” says Gladstone. However, static stretching with cold muscles isn’t recommended and may cause more harm than good.

“Dynamic stretching is even better because we are stretching the muscles naturally while moving,” says Gladstone. He recommends jogging or performing some lighter activity to get your heart rate up before beginning to stretch.



Benefits of Stretching Before a Run

Stretching, when done correctly, can prevent injury. “Muscles work better when they’re warm and able to respond,” says Gladstone.



Additionally, a dynamic stretching routine will activate the muscles used while running, sending the message to your body that you’re about to work. “Dynamic stretching also promotes blood flow and lubricates your joints, which help decrease your risk of injury,” says certified personal trainer and UESCA-certified running coach Thomas Watson.

How to Time Your Stretches

Watson recommends warming up directly before starting to run. “If you pause between your warm-up and your actual activity, your muscles will begin to cool and contract. In other words, the benefits you get from a warm-up slowly wear off, so use it or lose it,” says Watson.



Try incorporating your warm-up into your run by beginning with a light jog before stopping to do some dynamic movements and stretches.