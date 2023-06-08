“Powerpuff Heart” Nails Are Trending and They’re Full of Y2K Nostalgia

I'll say it: The Powerpuff Girls was one of the best shows on Cartoon Network in the early 2000s. Besides the endless banter and funny moments shared between Buttercup, Blossom, and Bubbles, most of us were drawn to the show for its colorful animations. Namely, the bright pink and red pulsing hearts on the screen at the beginning and end of the show. This signature design is so memorable that it's now become a trending nail design. Ahead, we're breaking down the trend and how to achieve it.

What Are Powerpuff Heart Nails?

Typically, Powerpuff heart nails feature multiple layered hearts on one or two accent nails. While it may be a design new to your feed, according to Katerina Robu, head nail artist at Oblique House of Nails, the design is quite old. "When it comes to Powerpuff hearts, they were first seen in the early 2000s," she explains. "The style is very retro, and [the design may have originated] in the '70s." The look is fun and funky—the bold, neon colors are reminiscent of the fun and carefree vibes of the '70s. Meanwhile, the layered hearts are on par with the sweet and nostalgic feels and patterns of Y2K."

Behind the Trend

We have seen that history repeats itself, especially when it comes to fashion and beauty. Many of our favorite Y2K styles, like flare pants and butterfly clips, have returned, so it's no surprise that this ethos would carry over into our nails. While Powerpuff heart nails can be worn year-round, the trend started as a cute way to celebrate a holiday. "Powerpuff hearts became a trend in early 2021," Las Vegas-based nail technician Flor Rodriguez says. "Around Valentine's Day, the Powerpuff heart was not only requested in its signature shades of pink but many different colors."

The design quickly gained traction, and even celebrities have put their spin on the heart design to the world. Case in point: Megan Thee Stallion got the design on her lipstick-shaped nails back in 2020. "It's a [show-stopping design]," Robu adds. "This trend is timeless and pays homage to popular culture."

How To Get Powerpuff Heart Nails

Nail art can be tricky and frustrating, however, our experts say you can easily achieve this heart design at home. "The design can be achieved with liner brushes and two or three different shades of the color desired," Rodriguez explains. "Start with a heart at the center of the nail, and [continue] layering out with different colors." Ensuring you cure your nail in a UV dryer after each line is a sure way to help minimize mistakes.

If you're in a rush or don't have the most steady hand, there is another way to achieve the look. "This look can be quickly achieved at home using stickers with the Powerpuff design imprinted on them, and you can even color your nails in the same or contrast color," says Robu. "Simply apply the polish of your choice, add a sticker on top, and cover with topcoat polish sealant."