10 Posture Exercises To Enhance Your Stance

If someone has ordered you to “stand up straight” at some point in your life, you are in good company. Let’s be real: it is nearly impossible to practice perfect posture 100% of the time. However, if slouching, slumping, or hunching over is more common for you than not, you need to reconsider your stance. After all, good posture not only helps you look your very best, but is one of the keys to avoiding long-term health issues including pain, injury, digestion issues, and breathing complications, per the National Institutes of Health.

You might be wondering: What does good posture look like, anyway? The NIH explains that good posture starts with the position of your spine. “Your spine has three natural curves: at your neck, mid back, and low back,” they write on their website. In order to execute correct posture, you should “maintain these curves, but not increase them” with your head above your shoulders, and the top of your shoulder above the hips.

“As the old saying goes, 'the weight of the world is on our shoulders.' To be precise, the gravity of the world is on our shoulders," says Robin Raju, DO, a Yale Medicine physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist (aka physiatrist). Interestingly, Raju points out that “All of us in our resting postures have shoulders stooped forward/rounded in order to not fight the gravity.”

This is why achieving good posture might take a little work, in the form of some easy exercises and moves. And, according to science, spending as little as 60 minutes a week on posture-improving exercise can effectively relieve pain associated with your slouching-habits.

While it might seem too easy to be true, Raju maintains that the most efficient “exercise” of all is simply standing up straight and practicing good posture: while sitting or standing, one should keep the shoulders retracted or in neutral position, while keeping the lumbar spine and neck in a neutral position also.

“Keeping the shoulders stooped forward requires far fewer calories than keeping it retracted. Keeping the shoulder retracted with a neutral spine is the best posture exercise—those who do this consistently may not reap any benefit today or tomorrow, but sure will in 10 years,” he explains. “Micro-trauma done to the body every single second of the hour will sure add up in the long run.”

Below, 10 doctor-recommended exercises to help improve your posture.