A Realistic and No-Pressure Guide to Postpartum Weight Loss

Many new moms are ready to swap out their maternity clothes for their pre-pregnancy clothes immediately after giving birth, but it's important to set realistic postpartum weight loss goals. Having a baby is an amazing experience but, let’s face it, your body goes through a lot of changes during those nine months of pregnancy. Even though you may be anxious to return to your pre-pregnancy weight, it is important to appreciate the miracle that just happened, enjoy your baby and new motherhood bliss, while allowing your body time to rest and heal.

“Unnecessary pressure around body goals can increase postpartum depression, decrease milk supply, and simply rid you of the joy you deserve to soak up in the early days of motherhood,” says Brooke Cates, postnatal holistic coach and founder of The Bloom Method. “Honor the pregnancy and postpartum journey, realizing what your body has just done and finding joy in every step of the journey.”

Meet the Expert Brooke Cates is the founder and CEO of The Bloom Method, which is a pre and postnatal fitness method. She is Certified Personal Trainer, Pre & Postnatal Corrective Exercise Specialist, Diastasis Recti & Core Rehabilitation Specialist and Pre & Postnatal Holistic Health Coach.

Joanie Johnson is a pre & postnatal corrective exercise specialist and founder of Strong Mom Society. She is a Certified Personal Trainer, Holistic Health Coach, Pre and Postnatal Corrective Exercise Specialist, Diastasis and Core Consultant and PregnancySāf™ Coach through Fit For Birth.

From the best postnatal exercises to postpartum corsets, experts share their top tips to regain strength and energy after having a baby.