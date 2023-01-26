Pop Art Nails Are the Love-It-or-Hate-It Manicure Trend Popping Up for Spring

A fun new manicure is always a great way to refresh your look (and overall vibe), whether that's a trending color, an intricate design, or a fresh take on a classic go-to. If you feel like you've seen it all and/or are craving an option that plays with entering a new realm, pop art nails may be just the inspiration you need. Also called comic nails, this trend adds an illustrated finish to your mani via outlines and light detailing, creating an optical illusion that makes you feel like the main character in your own adventure story—even if you're just running errands or meeting a friend for a catch-up session.

One of the best parts of the pop art nails trend is that you don't need the portrait skills of Andy Warhol or the comic book talents of Roy Lichtenstein to recreate them—instead, it's all about enhancing all of your existing favorite designs to make them feel like they jumped right off the page. You're sure to get a major confidence boost as passersby do a double take to fully process your ultra-cool mani.

Intrigued by the idea of getting pop art nails, but not sure where to start? We've got you—keep scrolling for 11 creative designs that toe the line between classic mani and comic book.