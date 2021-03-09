40 Ponytail Braids for Every Occasion

The sleek braided ponytail is everywhere, and for good reason. Ponytails offer what some call an instant facelift and look great with everything from athleisure-wear to elegant ensembles. In the case of the braided ponytail, instead of letting the hair flow freely (which we love too), braiding the hair's length is an opportunity to play with texture and even color depending on the look you're going for. You may think the braided ponytail only has a few creative tricks, but we've rounded up 40 inspiring looks. You can recreate them at home or show your stylist for reference at your next appointment. See below for some seriously unique ponytail braids.