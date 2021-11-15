6 Beauty Lessons I Learned From Top K-Beauty Makeup Artist Pony Park

If you're not already following makeup artist Pony Park, we highly recommend doing so immediately. The South Korean influencer boasts a following of over 13 million across Instagram and YouTube, where she regularly shares makeup tutorials that rack up hundreds of thousands of views (her mega-viral Taylor Swift transformation video from 2016 has over 23 million views alone).

Now, the K-beauty star is expanding her reach even further with the launch of her second Morphe collaboration. After the success of their first collab—the Icy Fantasy Collection, which launched back in 2020—Morphe and Park decided to team up again on an ethereal new collection. Featuring a multi-use 39 (!!) shade palette, sparkling face, and body embellishments, and color-changing lip shimmers, the new Constellation Sky Collection has everything you need to get Park's signature look.

In honor of the new line (launching on November 18), I caught up with Park to learn more about the new collab, her favorite K-beauty makeup and skincare techniques, and the secret to her signature glossy lip look. Ahead, the six best beauty tips I learned from the South Korean makeup artist.