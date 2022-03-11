15 Amazing Plus-Size Resale Stores You Can Shop Online

Shopping as a plus size person can be a challenge. Malls don’t always carry clothes you can wear, and you generally can’t just pop into The Gap to pick up a new pair of jeans. If you’re Earth and cost-conscious and want to pick up some secondhand garb, that can be difficult too. Oftentimes what’s available brand new to plus women isn’t really cool, modern, or new. A fashion-forward plus size person might have to flip through a thousand polyester cold-shoulder tops to find a diamond in the rough at a thrift store, and that can get pretty frustrating.

Fortunately, the plus community has figured out a way to keep the clothing love circulating, and a number of plus size retail shops have popped up around the country and online. These stores offer a more general, browse-friendly shopping experience than Poshmark or Depop, and many work with plus size influencers to do some really stellar closet clean outs. By helping in-person shopping become a positive, fun experience again, they also provide an important and very welcome service to the plus community. Below, 15 of our favorite online plus size resale shops.

The Plus Bus

A hyper-curated L.A. resale shop that moves everything from Shein tank tops to full-length red carpet gowns, The Plus Bus says its goal is to help everyone get their dream closet, “no matter their size.” The shop’s Instagram is a great follow for fashion inspiration, and the store frequently gets incredible clothes from the closets of plus icons including Lizzo, Gabi Fresh, and Kellie B. While the store does a lot of its online business through live sales and Insta drops, you can also shop its website or in person if you happen to be in town. It’s worth the pilgrimage—we promise.

Fat Fancy

A mainstay in the plus resale game for over a decade, Portland’s Fat Fancy was hit hard by the pandemic. The store’s owner, Bee Thornton, told Willamette Week that business fell 35 percent in 2020, and that’s even with her wildly successful, weed-infused “wake ‘n’ bake” live sales. While you can shop their online portal, their weekly live sales are a good way to check out how items move, are sized, and actually look in a semi-real setting.

Two Big Blondes

First opened in Seattle in 1997, Two Big Blondes is one of the grandmothers of hip plus sized shopping. Though the owners are all now brunette, the store has maintained its name, along with its commitment to selling clothes size 14 and up and shoes larger than a size 8. Two Big Blondes says its store has “100,000 items for sale every day,” and while only some of those make it onto their online portal, it’s still pretty robust. They also have a Thrilling page for vintage items, and interested parties can also sign up for the shop’s online shopping newsletter, which should clue you in before all the latest drops. Author and Shrill creator Lindy West takes her clothes there sometimes, too.

Fatties

An Etsy shop touted by comedian and actor Nicole Byer, Fatties is the place to go if you like bright colors, ‘90s styles, and retro mom fashions that are somehow also super cool. Because the store relies purely on thrift finds rather than consistent consignment, it’s not always incredibly well-stocked, but if you follow their Instagram, you’ll be able to see when new drops are coming and jump on the items you’re interested in.

+Bklyn

Self-described as “New York’s only plus size boutique selling new, vintage, and resale fashions," +Bklyn is dedicated to selling “plus size clothes that don’t suck.” It’s an admirable goal, for sure, and one that the company seems to be sticking to with its downtown looks and bold colors and prints. The store posts a lot of its best picks on its Instagram stories every day, and helpfully includes pit-to-pit measurements on vintage items.

Cake

A Minneapolis plus spot that’s gone fully online since the pandemic began, Cake stands out for its fun Facebook live sales and the fully-styled and fully-purchasable looks on their Instagram stories. Cake also does its best to support its fat followers, offering a themed monthly “fat chat” to its Patreon supporters. February’s was about fat love, with moderators directing small and large group conversations about what Cake described as “the gifts and challenges of loving in a fat body and finding love in fat community, fat kinship, and yourself.”

Curvy Online

Lisa DeJong, The Plain Dealer

A Cleveland-area store that sells mainly through Facebook Live, Curvy Online stands out for its relatively large selection of 2X-5X items. The store actually does two lives a week—one on Tuesday for its XL and 1X buyers and another on Thursday for customers looking for sizes 2X and above. Curvy Online also uses an online live buying portal called Loyal Shops to keep buyers informed about when lives go up, and to help facilitate claiming and paying for items right away. While its merchandise isn’t necessarily the most on-trend for Gen-Z customers who want to look like they’re on Euphoria, anyone looking for solid work basics or cute handbags should find something to love.

Luvsick

A hyper-curated spot that specializes in plus size vintage items, Luvsick goes the extra mile when it comes to its online store. Each item is given a name like “the Melodie dress” or “the Blaire cardigan,” and is well-styled and shot for its listing photos. The site also offers bralettes, accessories, vintage homewares, and even mystery bundles of three cute scrunchies for just $8.

Curvy Girl Boutique

Another online seller that has really stepped up its Facebook Live game, Curvy Girl actually runs its live sales out of a private Facebook group with over 3,700 members and its own proprietary app. The store deals in both new and consignment goods, and has a flair for the bold and dramatic. It also conveniently breaks its Facebook Lives into specific days for specific styles or sizes, like “thick Thursdays” or a day just for accessories and sunglasses.

Curve Conscious

An online retailer that will actually buy your clothes through the mail, Curve Conscious also offers virtual styling and buying sessions for those who might need a little guidance. The store went online only in 2021, and says its mission is to keep fashion sustainable and affordable for sizes 14 to 28+. There are always cute items on the site if you’re willing to do a little click-digging, and shipping is relatively affordable. The store sells its own cute loungewear as well.

New Nostalgia Vintage

An Etsy shop that specializes in plus size vintage, New Nostalgia Vintage is a great place to go if you’re looking for fashions from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. Seller Jonaye does offer items from XS to 4X, but about half of its listings do land within the plus range. We’re especially swayed by this grandma nightgown from the ‘90s, which would make a perfectly cute summer dress.

Bad Moon Vintage

An Etsy store that specializes in what it calls “witchy and alternative plus size vintage,” Bad Moon understands that it’s incredibly frustrating to shop vintage storefronts when you’re looking for larger items. Bad Moon Vintage handles that struggle for you, and the site’s picks are cute, stylish, and generally dropped in collections with cute names like “Groovy Gardens.” Who could really ask for more?

Thova Plus Vintage + Thrift

Another curated plus size vintage page, Thova was born in May 2020 after its owner, Deidre Smith, was downsized during the pandemic. Smith says she’s spent years struggling with curating her own look while facing down insecurity, diet culture, and being ignored by the fashion industry. Couple that with Smith’s growing concern about fast fashion and textile waste, and you’ve got Thova, which she hopes can help make finding what she calls “truly cool vintage” just a little easier.

More Than Your Average

Perfect for plus gals who like bold, bright color, More Than Your Average does an incredible job styling its listing photos, which feature models looking gorgeous, confident, and dressed to the nines. A lot of those pics also end up on the online store’s Instagram feed, which is a great follow if you’re looking for a pick-me-up or maybe some color combination inspiration.

Chubby Fem Thrift

A Canadian store that’s proudly Black, queer, and trans-owned, Chubby Fem Thrift sells both resale items and its own very cute fat-positive stickers, magnets, and shirts. The site does regular drops of new thrift finds, always with a little notice, and has a pretty lenient return policy, which can be rare in online resale. The store offers a full refund on all resale items provided they’re returned within 30 days.

