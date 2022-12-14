The end of the year is upon us, and with it a slew of cocktail parties, work hangs, and (hopefully) New Year’s Eve blowouts. While just about every brand advertises its sparkly fare this time of year, it can sometimes be hard to find fresh and flattering plus size options, since so often brands think “plus size + sequins = mother of the bride.”

Fortunately, there are lots of options out there if you know where to look. Here’s our guide to 10 of the most festive New Year’s looks for plus-size people.

Good American Faux-Leather Vacay Dress $159.00 Shop

If you’re trying to look like sex on legs this New Year’s Eve, consider Good American’s faux-leather vacay dress, which you could dress up or down depending on whether you’re hitting a house party or a club. It’s available in sizes up to a 3XL and it’s got a fully open lace-up back so you can put maximum skin on display.

Autumn Adeigbo Vera Dress $675.00 Shop

If you’re looking to shop relatively small this season, why not skip on over to Autumn Adeigbo’s site, where you can find plenty of flouncy New Year’s options, including this feathery concoction. We’re partial to the Vera dress, which only comes in sizes up to a 16 (boo) but lets wearers rock a triple twisted black, gold, and silver bodice with plenty of peekaboo cutouts.

Zelie For She Saturday Night Fever Pants Set $189.00 Shop

Sometimes, there’s nothing more chic than a set. Zelie For She’s Saturday Night Fever set lets wearers live their sparkly fantasy with a matching oversized button-down and stretchy wide-legged pants, both made out of light-reflecting sparkle fabric. Button your shirt all the way up if you’re feeling cold or conservative, or leave a few snaps open if you’re feeling fresh. If it’s extra frosty where you live this time of year, might we suggest pairing your sparkle fit with the brand’s fabulous Supa Dupa Fly coat? Because sometimes more is more.

Avenue Razzle Dazzle Camisole $38.00 Shop

Not looking to break the bank this celebratory season, or maybe you’re only interested in a hint of sparkle? Avenue’s Razzle Dazzle camisole is available in both purple and a sort of gunmetal gray, and would be great both for New Year’s and for any other cool nighttime event you might have down the road, too. It’s versatile that way. Throw it on with a pair of jeans for a cool, laid-back look or dress it up a bit with a pair of faux-leather leggings.

Selkie Caviar Polka Dot French Puff Dress $289.00 Shop

Selkie’s poofy concoctions have been hot for a bit online, and for good reason: Their party dresses are flattering and fun, fit sizes up to 6XL, and come in a whole range of colors and fabrics. For New Year’s, we like this French puff in caviar polka dot organza, which is unlined, meaning you can sport it with a slip or bike shorts if you’re feeling relatively sedate or a bra and panties if you’re feeling free. It’s also versatile enough that you could wear it down the road, too, so you can consider it more of an investment piece than something that’s all sequins.

Wray Lew Slick Shirt $315.00 Shop

Is your vibe more masc than femme? Wray’s Lew Shirt Jacket could fit your aesthetic. Based on the timeless leather shirt jacket, the Lew has a relaxed fit, classic button front and breast pockets, and can be opened up or buttoned tight depending on how you’re feeling. It comes in black light-reflecting crinkled vegan patent leather, making it perfect for a night on the town. (And, hey, if you’re planning on spending the night at home snuggled up watching Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve instead, might we suggest this adorable set of matching Wray jammies?)



Fashion To Figure Gabrielle Union X FTF Halter Sequin Jumpsuit $170.00 Shop

Want to shake your groove thing while wearing an uber-chic sequined jumpsuit? Fashion To Figure’s got you covered. As part of their recent collaboration with Gabrielle Union, the brand has dropped this lovely green halter jumpsuit, complete with wide legs, a ribbon tie back, and even a little hook and eye closure at the front so you can adjust how much cleavage you’re willing to show. Dress it up with a heel and a hoop or throw it under a leather jacket and put on some combat boots.



Ivy City Co. Feathery Monica Dress $134.00 Shop

If your vibe is more Brigitte Bardot than Olivia Newton John, you might like Ivy City Co.’s Monica dress, which is available in up to a 5X. Made of a satin-like fabric in a pinkish salmon color, the high-necked mini dress has faux feathers on its hem and sleeves, meaning anyone who rocks it will be ready for a swinging night on the town. Fun fact: You can also snag a matching look in kids’ sizes, should be looking to twin with your mini-me.



Eloquii Sequin Cowl Back Mini Dress $140.00 Shop

You can always count on Eloquii to produce good, fun party dresses. This sequin mini dress is no exception, with its bold black-and-silver print and “business in the front, party in the back” look. While wearers will rock boat neck coverage in the front, the back of the dress dips low with a cowl collar that reveals everything to about mid-back.



ASOS Curve Oversized Blazer and Skirt Combo $279.00 Shop

Love a little coverage on top but don’t mind letting your legs hang out? Pick up ASOS Curve’s sequin blazer and mini skirt combo, which is also available as separates. The set comes in kelly green and is covered with larger, paillette style sequins rather than their tinier cousins, meaning you’ll get plenty of glitz out of all that glamor.

