Plus Body Wash Sheets Offer Soft, Cloud-Like Foam and Potent Hydration

This uber-hydrating body wash from Plus is made with sustainability in mind. It’ll keep your shower experience deluxe while helping you thoughtfully care for the environment, all in one swoop.

We put the Plus Body Wash Sheets to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Body care is a category only recently brought to the forefront, with brands recommending you “treat your body like your face” by investing in options that offer actives and thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Plus Body Wash Sheets do exactly that—the ingredients are potent and effective; the experience is luxurious; and to add an even better reason to work these into your routine, Plus is the real deal when it comes to sustainable practices. Below, find everything you need to know about Plus Body Wash Sheets, from the feel to the scent to the packaging and more.

Plus Body Wash Sheets Best for: Most skin types Uses: A daily body wash that cleanses and nourishes skin with an intoxicating scent and minimal environmental impact. Key ingredients: Eucalyptus leaf oil, shea butter, aloe leaf, sweet almond oil Potential allergens: Sweet almond oil Cruelty-Free? Yes Price: $15 for a dispenser, $11 for a refill, and $7 for a travel pack of sheets About the brand: Plus creates “personal care for a happier planet”—which includes creating body care products with less water, less weight, and zero single-use plastic.



About My Skin: Often dry and scaly

The skin on my body usually gets the short end of the stick—I know I should, but I rarely take care of it as meticulously as I do the skin on my face. As such, it’s often pretty dry and scaly. I rely on super hydrating body washes and lightweight lotions to keep it properly moisturized and protected, even when I skip a day or two of applications. That’s why I love the Plus Body Wash Sheets so much: They offer a potent dose of hydration with shea butter, sweet almond oil, and aloe leaf, and the soothing moisture feels like it lasts all day (with zero greasy residue).

The Feel: Thin sheets transform to big, luxurious foam

The most fun part of using this water-activated product is watching it transform from a thin sheet to a soft, luxurious foam as you use it in the shower. (That and watching the sachet completely dissolve at your feet.)

Hallie Gould

The Ingredients: Cleansing and nourishing agents

Eucalyptus Leaf Oil: It has antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, plus studies have shown it may increase ceramide production and protect against damage caused by environmental aggressors.

It has antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, plus studies have shown it may increase ceramide production and protect against damage caused by environmental aggressors. Shea Butter: This nourishing ingredient has so many incredible skin benefits, including hydration, skin-plumping, and even the ability to help fade scars (both from acne and non-acne-related causes), in addition to healing sunburned, cracked, and peeling skin.

This nourishing ingredient has so many incredible skin benefits, including hydration, skin-plumping, and even the ability to help fade scars (both from acne and non-acne-related causes), in addition to healing sunburned, cracked, and peeling skin. Aloe Leaf: Aloe is rich in vitamins, amino acids, polysaccharides, and phytosterols, so it’s incredibly calming, as well as prevents transepidermal water loss. Together, this promotes skin healing, hydration, and soothing skin irritation.

Aloe is rich in vitamins, amino acids, polysaccharides, and phytosterols, so it’s incredibly calming, as well as prevents transepidermal water loss. Together, this promotes skin healing, hydration, and soothing skin irritation. Sweet Almond Oil: Almond oil is a vitamin E– and antioxidant-rich extract that helps to reduce irritation and UV damage. It can even reduce the look of stretch marks. It’s also an incredible ingredient to lock in lasting moisture.

Hallie Gould

The Scent: Neroli, lemon, and orange

This scent makes me want to get up and get into the shower, which is a feat—let me tell you. It’s bright, light, and absolutely a treat for the senses. I love the other scent profiles the brand has to offer—coconut and jasmine is a delight—but this one really has me under its spell. It smells citrusy but sophisticated and like sunshine personified. It’s a wake-up call for your skin and your mind in equal measure.

The Sustainability: Completely dissolvable

These handy little sheets contain zero single-use plastic, 80% fewer CO2 emissions in shipping (versus liquid body wash), and 38% less water used in manufacturing. Here’s how: Plus Body Wash Sheets are wrapped in dissolvable wood pulp sachets (from responsibly managed FSC forests) that dissolve in the shower and slide down the drain. The ink on the packets is bio-renewable and FDA-approved. What’s more is that Plus’s outer packaging is 100% recyclable and made with FSC-certified paper. For what the company can’t reduce today, it offsets 110% via verified Pachama forest improvement projects (including the McCloud River project in California). On top of that, Plus donates 1% of every purchase to a nonprofit of your choice. It’s the real deal, folks.

Hallie Gould

The Results: Soft, cloud-like skin

To use Plus Body Wash Sheets, all you have to do is tear open the sachet (dry hands are best for this), hop in the shower, drop the sachet, let it dissolve, get the sheet wet, watch it lather up, and wash away. The experience is genuinely luxurious (thick lather; nice scents), and there’s zero waste when you’re done. Afterward, your skin doesn’t feel taut or dry like it can with other soaps, and the hydrated, glowing finish lasts through the day. That said, it doesn’t feel greasy or leave behind a film—just moisturized skin and absolutely zero waste.

The Value: Accessible and a great deal

Refills are $11 for the equivalent of 30+ washes—which is less than a dollar per shower. A dispenser starter pack is $15, and a travel pack of 10 sheets is just $7. Plus, the products are available at Target, making them easily accessible as well as incredibly affordable.