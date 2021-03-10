25 Pleated Skirts That Will Take Your Outfit To The Next Level

A classic wardrobe staple that keeps getting better with time.

written by
Jo Rosenthal
updated Mar 10, 2021
We can’t get enough pleated skirts, and we are thrilled to see countless brands create their own renditions of the style. While pleated skirts are a current trend, they come with a vast history that stretches thousands of years. In ancient times, pleated clothes were worn by queens and pharaohs, meaning they can be traced back to the fourth and fifth millennium. To create exact folds, early adopters divided fabric into a liquid gum solution. Fast-forward to the modern-day, designers like Mario Fortuny, Madame Gres, and Issey Miyake have brought pleated apparel to mass markets. 

Because of its rich history, today's pleated skirts are a fresh way to pay homage to the past. Whether you’re working from home, making a pitstop at the grocery store, or dining outdoors, this trend is something that you can wear for every occasion. Ahead, we put together a list of 25 of our favorite pleated skirts.

Mini Pleated Skirts

Because spring is around the corner, now is the time to add a mini pleated skirt to your wardrobe. With many online retailers still having major sales, it’s almost too easy to find this style of skirt. We promise you won't regret adding that cute, pleated mini skirt you've been eyeing to your wardrobe. 

Plaid Tennis Skirt
Los Angeles Apparel Plaid Tennis Skirt $58
Pure Miss Wicked Scholar Pleated Mini Skirt
Dolls Kill Pure Miss Wicked Scholar Pleated Mini Skirt $28
Column Pleat Mini Skirt
Dion Lee Column Pleat Mini Skirt $490
Pleated Mini Skirt
Asos Design Pleated Mini Skirt $17
Check Pinafore Skirt
Boohoo Check Pinafore Skirt $13
Pleated Maxi Skirts

We loved pleated maxi skirts when Princess Diana wore them, and we're still obsessed with the style today. We can hardly wait to add one to our wardrobe this season. 

Chiffon Pleated Long Skirt
Uniqlo Chiffon Pleated Long Skirt $20
Paneled Pleated Crepe and Crinkled-Satin Midi Skirt
Vince Paneled Pleated Crepe and Crinkled-Satin Midi Skirt $138
Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt
Lane Bryant Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt $62
Cotton Basic Midi Skater Skirt
Boohoo Cotton Basic Midi Skater Skirt $6
Lerna Pleated Linen-Chambray Midi Skirt
Gabriela Hearst Lerna Pleated Linen-Chambray Midi Skirt $990
Fancy Pleated Skirts 

While we all wish we could resume living as we did before the pandemic, we have to remind ourselves it won’t always be like this. One day, we will be able to attend indoor functions and fancy events again. In the meantime, we can prepare our wardrobes for when that moment arrives. 

Embellished Pleated Houndstooth Wool and Mohair-Blend Mini Skirt
Gucci Embellished Pleated Houndstooth Wool and Mohair-Blend Mini Skirt $1400
Paneled Asymmetric Checked Twill
Andersson Bell Paneled Asymmetric Checked Twill $530
Pleated Crepe Midi Skirt
Gia Studios Pleated Crepe Midi Skirt $365
Pleated Faux-Leather Midi Skirt
Lane Bryant Pleated Faux-Leather Midi Skirt $62
Sequin Pleated Midi Skirt
Outrageous Fortune Sequin Pleated Midi Skirt $87
Comfy Pleated Skirts

Because we're sitting in front of our computer screens all day, we need to wear something comfortable, versatile, and cute. Why not opt for a pleated skirt? It meets all of those requirements—and then some. 

Plus Pleated Mini Tennis Skirt
DaisY Street Plus Pleated Mini Tennis Skirt $26
Pleated Mini Skirt
Norma Kamali Pleated Mini Skirt $130
Wool A-Line Pleated Skirt
Cos Wool A-Line Pleated Skirt $135
Kristen Pleated Skirt
Boden Kristen Pleated Skirt $102
Pleated Midi Skirt
J. Crew Pleated Midi Skirt $98
Printed Pleated Skirts

Last but not least: the printed pleated skirt. It's something every closet should have. You can dress a printed pleated skirt up or down, and it will never go out of style. During the cooler months, this type of skirt would pair well with tights and over-the-knee boots.

Multicolor Silk Barocco Mosaic Miniskirt
Versace Multicolor Silk Barocco Mosaic Miniskirt $1255
Plus Mini Pleated Skirt
Daisy Street Plus Mini Pleated Skirt $35
Pleated Midi Skirt
Wednesday's Girl Pleated Midi Skirt $29
Mixed-Print Pleated Midi Skirt
Lane Bryant Mixed-Print Pleated Midi Skirt $15
Pleated Heritage-Print Crepe Midi Skirt
Versace Pleated Heritage-Print Crepe Midi Skirt $1650
