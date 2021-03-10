25 Pleated Skirts That Will Take Your Outfit To The Next Level

We can’t get enough pleated skirts, and we are thrilled to see countless brands create their own renditions of the style. While pleated skirts are a current trend, they come with a vast history that stretches thousands of years. In ancient times, pleated clothes were worn by queens and pharaohs, meaning they can be traced back to the fourth and fifth millennium. To create exact folds, early adopters divided fabric into a liquid gum solution. Fast-forward to the modern-day, designers like Mario Fortuny, Madame Gres, and Issey Miyake have brought pleated apparel to mass markets.

Because of its rich history, today's pleated skirts are a fresh way to pay homage to the past. Whether you’re working from home, making a pitstop at the grocery store, or dining outdoors, this trend is something that you can wear for every occasion. Ahead, we put together a list of 25 of our favorite pleated skirts.

Mini Pleated Skirts

Because spring is around the corner, now is the time to add a mini pleated skirt to your wardrobe. With many online retailers still having major sales, it’s almost too easy to find this style of skirt. We promise you won't regret adding that cute, pleated mini skirt you've been eyeing to your wardrobe.

Pleated Maxi Skirts

We loved pleated maxi skirts when Princess Diana wore them, and we're still obsessed with the style today. We can hardly wait to add one to our wardrobe this season.

Fancy Pleated Skirts

While we all wish we could resume living as we did before the pandemic, we have to remind ourselves it won’t always be like this. One day, we will be able to attend indoor functions and fancy events again. In the meantime, we can prepare our wardrobes for when that moment arrives.

Comfy Pleated Skirts

Because we're sitting in front of our computer screens all day, we need to wear something comfortable, versatile, and cute. Why not opt for a pleated skirt? It meets all of those requirements—and then some.

Printed Pleated Skirts

Last but not least: the printed pleated skirt. It's something every closet should have. You can dress a printed pleated skirt up or down, and it will never go out of style. During the cooler months, this type of skirt would pair well with tights and over-the-knee boots.

