Pleasing by Harry Styles Just Dropped a Psychedelic New Collection

After spending a majority of our time at home for the past two years, we are looking forward to warm weather that encourages us to emerge from our winter cocoons. News that Harry Styles's beauty brand, Pleasing, just launched its first micro-collection seems to be perfectly timed—especially since the new drop beautifully blends joyful experiences and vibey designs.

Featuring musician Mick Fleetwood as the face of the campaign, the Shroom Bloom Collection harkens back to the free spirit of the '70s. And who better than the frontman of everyone's favorite groove machine Fleetwood Mac to bring the collection to life? Designed to evoke the feeling of lying in a park in early spring, this collection basically looks the way Rumors sounds.

Ahead we're breaking down Harry Styles's new beauty drop. Get your hands on the latest from Pleasing—these groovy products are bound to sell out fast.

Pleasing

The Collection



The Acid Drops Lucid Overnight Serum ($35) is first up in the collection to refresh skin and impart a radiant glow. The serum combines natural malic acid (derived from apples and upcycled hibiscus acid) to remove dead skin cells and refine the appearance of pores. The formula also features aloe to hydrate and lock in moisture, lemon to brighten skin, and camellia to nourish dry and damaged skin.

Pleasing Acid Drops Lucid Overnight Serum $35.00 Shop

The collection also includes the Hand & Nail Balm ($25), an ultra-hydrating hand and cuticle treatment that softens without leaving a greasy residue. After a long and harsh winter, the addition of hydrating snow mushroom, moisturizing apricot, and antioxidants from shea butter makes this formula an absolute must-have for the months ahead.

Pleasing Hand & Nail Balm $25.00 Shop

Finally, the collection also introduces a quartet of new nail polish colors inspired by springtime. The Shroom Bloom Set ($65) includes Sprouting, a pale green opaque gloss formula; Tender Bud, a mushroom-inspired beige opaque gloss; Vine Ripe, a vibrant red; and The Whole Dewniverse, a sheer holographic bio-glitter topcoat that’s designed to be worn alone or layered over other shades.

Besides the beautiful colors, it is worth noting that the collectible nail polish bottles are inspired by vintage perfume decanters. Each comes with castor bean-derived brush bristles (fitting) for easy application, leaving plenty of room for experimentation with your nail art.

Pleasing Shroom Bloom Set $65.00 Shop

The Merch



Much like Pleasing's initial launch in November of last year, the Shroom Bloom Collection also features Shroom Bloom apparel, including Pleasing Tees and Crewnecks ($60/105), available in three mood-boosting shades that feature cartoon illustrations for a whimsical touch. Plus, each shirt is made from 50% recycled materials and organic cotton, which cuts down on land cultivation and environmental impact.

Pleasing Crewneck $105.00 Shop

The overall collection is easy, breezy and Harry Styles-approved. What more could you ask for? As we emerge from winter and embrace bright colors and warmer weather, this is exactly the '70s-inspired vibe to get us ready for spring.

The new collection is available to shop starting today (March 15) at Pleasing.com.