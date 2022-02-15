Playa's New Curl Co-Wash Makes My Dry Hair Soft, Shiny, and Strong

If you're like me and spend hours watching natural hair tutorials on YouTube, you've heard the term co-washing before. If you're unfamiliar, here's the rundown: This technique involves using a cleansing conditioner to refresh your hair instead of shampoo. Since textured hair is more prone to dryness, co-washing has been praised for its ability to remove dirt without stripping strands of natural oils.

I've co-washed my hair a few times, but it's never been a regular part of my routine. However, my curls have been craving more moisture lately, so I decided to give it a go once more. Enter: Playa's new Super Seed Co-Wash. It promises to restore softness, strength, and shine to curls, which I need during these cold winter months.

Playa Super Seed Co-Wash BEST FOR: 3A to 4C curls USES: Gently cleanses and replenishes curls Active INGREDIENTS: Chia, flax, hemp, and Kalahari seeds BYRDIE CLEAN?: Yes PRICE: $28 ABOUT PLAYA: Founded in 2017 by Shelby Wild, Playa Beauty's mission is to simplify your beauty routine. Inspired by the laid-back beachy lifestyle of California, the brand creates easy-to-use essentials for your every routine.



About the Product

The Super Seed Co-Wash is the newest addition to Playa's curl range, which previously included the Super Seed Curl Defining Crème. The push to launch a product in this category came directly from Playa's community. "We began developing our Super Seed Co-Wash after receiving feedback from our community that curly customers needed a product that could be used on wash days when they desired more hydration than our universal Every Day Shampoo provided," founder Shelby Wild says.

The brand took a year to create the Super Seed Co-Wash, working closely with individuals with type 3A-4C hair to ensure the product met their needs. "The feedback we received from this group was paramount to the performance of the products, as we found out the curl line was not providing enough hydration to the strands," Wild says. "We were able to address this in development, and the result was something we would not have been able to achieve without the support of our community."

About the Formula

This co-wash is powered by nourishing seeds—specifically, chia, flax, hemp, and Kalahari. Wild says this blend of ingredients works for 3A-4C hair because it is rich in omega fatty acids and amino acids. "Chia, flax, and hemp seeds are rich in essential amino acids and minerals which help support hair growth and elasticity," she explains. Flaxseed is a particularly beneficial haircare ingredient as it also has potent anti-inflammatory effects and boosts hair hydration.

Kalahari seed has been traditionally used for its skincare benefits in Southern Africa. However, it's efficacious for your hair as well. In the Super Seed Co-Wash formula, it works overtime to gently cleanse and enrich brittle strands. "Kalahari seed has a high oleic (omega-9 fatty acid) and linoleic acid (polyunsaturated essential fatty acid) content which helps to regenerate and moisturize strands," Wild notes.

My Review

When I decided to put Playa's Curl Co-Wash to the test, my hair wasn't super dirty, but I did have some slight buildup from slathering gel in my hair. My curls were also visibly dry, but that's the story of my life during this time of year. After saturating my curls with water in the shower, I applied the product directly to my roots and massaged it in. It creates a minimal lather as expected; however, I noticed a difference in my hair as I worked it through my strands.

As the co-wash melted into my hair, my curls felt cleaner, softer, and hydrated. When I rinsed all of the product out and assessed my scalp, I didn't notice any traces of buildup or flakes. The Super Seed Co-Wash certainly delivers on its claim to gently cleanse and replenish curls. Whenever my hair needs some extra TLC on wash days, I'll be reaching for this.

Beyond the impressive results, the Super Seed Co-Wash's scent deserves an honorable mention. The naturally-derived botanicals in the formula give it a pleasantly fresh and light fragrance. If I could put the Super Seed Co-Wash scent into a candle or perfume, I would do it in a heartbeat.

