These 7 Plantar Fasciitis Exercises Promote Strength and Pain Relief

Plantar fasciitis (fashee-EYE-tiss) is the most common cause of pain on the bottom of the heel, with over two million people treated annually, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. While the plantar fascia usually absorbs the high stresses and strains placed on our feet, sometimes pressure can damage or tear the tissues, resulting in the heel pain and stiffness of plantar fasciitis. “Plantar fasciitis is caused by the inflammation of a thick band of tissue (a ligament called the plantar fascia) that supports the arch of your foot and connects your heel bone to your toes,” explains Amy Morris, a Crosstown Fitness trainer.

But if you're experiencing this condition, there's good news: Because it's aggravated by tight muscles in the feet and calves, exercising and stretching them out may effectively release the pain associated with plantar fasciitis.

Meet the Expert Stef Corgel is a fitness trainer and digital content creator for Tone It Up, a global wellness community focused on connecting and empowering women through movement and lifestyle.

Amy Morris is a runner, coach, and trainer at Crosstown Fitness in Chicago.

Brianna Bernard is a nutrition coach, personal trainer, powerlifter, and Isopure athlete working to help clients define what strong means to them.

Safety and Precautions

If you experience heel pain that you suspect may be plantar fasciitis, you should seek professional medical advice from a doctor who specializes in foot disorders or sports medicine, Morris advises. The best treatment plan is different for everyone, and other options may include rest, icing the foot, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication, cortisone injections, supportive shoes and orthotics, physical therapy, or even surgery. However, if exercises or stretches are what your doctor recommends, the below can effectively help treat the condition.

Ready to try some movements that may help to gently release the pain and tension? Ahead, see seven plantar fasciitis exercises that work towards strength and healing.