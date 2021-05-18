With toner nowadays considered more or less optional, Pixi's Rose Tonic felt like it actually helped my skin feel calmer and more hydrated, and the natural rose fragrance added a much-needed boost of luxury to my otherwise austere skincare routine.

We put the Pixi Rose Tonic to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I love rose-scented products, so I welcomed the opportunity to try the famed Pixi Rose Tonic. There's something about rose that's refreshing and sophisticated at the same time, and has this old Hollywood glamour vibe about it. And when infused into skincare, rose has a number of health benefits. A recent study revealed rose petal extract showed both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making it more than just a luxury. Beyond the petals, rose hips also contain high levels of vitamin C, so it’s safe to say you really can’t go wrong with rose in your skincare.

Pixi has recently stepped up to the plate with an impressive line of rose-infused products including a jelly mask, cream cleanser, facial oil, glow mist, makeup setting mist, moisture serum, ceramide cream, and flash balm, but what really caught my attention was the Pixi Rose Tonic. The rosier cousin of the brand’s famous-around-the-world Glow Tonic, this skin-soothing toner contains three types of rose-based ingredients, making for a product that works as great as it smells.

Spoiler alert: I loved it, but before you run out and buy your own bottle, there are some things you should know. Keep reading for the full review of Pixi Rose Tonic.

Pixi Rose Tonic Best for: All skin types. Uses: A daily toner that normalizes hydration levels and helps to balance skin. Active ingredients: Rosa damascena flower water, glycerin, aloe barbadensis leaf juice. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEG-40. Price: $18 About the brand: Founded by makeup artist Petra Strand, Pixi is known for innovative skincare products bursting with beneficial ingredients that center around time-honored botanicals.

About My Skin: Oily, sensitive, and cranky

My skin tends to be oily most of the time, but because I use retinol, it can also be quite sensitive if I use the wrong products. I tend to keep my routine pretty basic in order to not interfere with the great job the retinol seems to be doing; however, during the day I need to keep up hydration levels or my skin dries out. I use a gentle foaming cleanser morning and night, followed by a hyaluronic acid serum, light moisturizer, and SPF in the daytime, and my 0.1% tretinoin cream at night. Most of the time this works pretty well, but come cold weather, I definitely need more hydration, which is where the Pixi Rose Tonic came in handy. Bonus: I also use it as an aftershave when I shave the upper part of my beard.

The Feel: Water-light

Pixi's Rose Tonic looks and feels like water. It has very little slip, which allows it to sink nicely into the skin without feeling sticky. However, you can definitely feel it on your skin once it’s dried, like a sheer veil. The brand recommends you saturate a cotton pad and sweep it across your face and neck, but I prefer instead to splash it on using my hands. After applying, I tend to wait ten seconds or so before following with my serum to lock in the hydration.

The Ingredients: Lots of rose, and other skin-calming agents

Pixi Rose Tonic is considered a hydrosol, which is a water-based product that’s made from the distillation of fresh flowers and botanical extracts—many of which are derived from roses. High on the ingredients list are rosa damascena flower water, rose extract, and rosa canina extract, all of which help calm skin as well as reduce redness and irritation. There's also a host of other powerful skin-soothing extracts, including aloe barbadensis leaf juice, chamomile, and hyaluronic acid. The alcohol-free formula also uses elderflower extract to ensure a toned, even glow.

The Scent: Pure, natural rose

Rose is definitely having a moment across both the beauty and culinary worlds, and one thing I’ve noticed about rose-scented and flavored things is that there are two kinds of rose: natural and artificial. Pixi Rose Tonic is as natural as it gets, like you literally brought a freshly-picked rose up to your nose and sniffed it. And it lingers just long enough to enjoy it.

The Results: Calm, balanced skin

The first time I used Pixi Rose Tonic, I was more enamored by the rose scent than anything else. Every other product in my routine is either unscented or very clinical-smelling, so adding this felt luxurious and fun. But the results spoke for themselves. Most days I’ll notice a slight tightness to my skin toward the end of the day, but on days I used the Rose Tonic, I didn’t feel it. I was also less shiny, perhaps because my skin was more balanced and therefore producing less oil. And splashing my face after shaving made my skin way less red than it would’ve been had I not used anything.

The Value: Well worth the money

While its packaging looks beautiful in your bathroom, Pixi Rose Tonic doesn't skimp on the results: it's a serious skincare product with many a proven ingredient. Using it as the lone Pixi product in my skincare routine, I noticed a difference, so I can imagine how much more beneficial it would be if used with the whole Pixi Rose lineup. While $18 for just a few ounces may be a bit steep for a toner, I think those who truly need its skin-soothing benefits could totally justify the price.

Similar Products: You've got options

Garnier SkinActive Soothing Facial Mist with Rose Water: For those on a budget, this refreshing mist from Garnier ($9) features 99% naturally derived ingredients—including plenty of rose—which will pamper and soothe skin any time of day.

Thayers Rose Petal Facial Toner: This classic toner from Thayers ($11) is also alcohol-free but contains witch hazel, which makes it ideal for those with oilier, more blemish-prone skin who need a bit more toning action than Pixi’s version, but still want to get in on the rose.

Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner: This nourishing toner from Fresh ($25) also goes heavy on the rose, as it contains real rose petals as well as hyaluronic acid for an extra boost of skin-plumping hydration.