Reviewed: Pixi's Hydrating Milky Mist Creates a Dewy Summer Glow

Pixi's Milky Hydrating Mist is the perfect spray to rejuvenate your skin in any situation. The product has multiple uses: as a primer before makeup, a last-minute boost before bed, or a refreshing spray whenever your skin needs a boost of hydration. This spray will give you a radiant glow without becoming greasy throughout the day.

We put the Pixi Hydrating Milky Mist to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Summer is in full swing, which means it's time to embrace lightweight products that create a dewy, radiant glow. Wearing a full face of makeup can be less than ideal during the summer, leading many to switch to a more skincare-heavy strategy for a look that can accompany you on all your sun-kissed adventures. Although feeling the warmth on our skin is a great reminder that summer is truly here, it can also feel a bit harsh (don't forget SPF!). Too much time in the heat and your skin may need refreshment, and we’re not talking about your favorite cocktail—a hydrating face mist should be in your summer arsenal to stay refreshed all day.

In the past, I’d always thought of face mists as an extra boost of hydration for the winter. I have very dry skin, so I would typically add a mist to my routine throughout the cold season. However, I never considered just how great the product could be for summer—and if there’s anything I’m about during the warmer seasons, it’s keeping my skin cool, hydrated, and glowing.

When given the opportunity to test out the Pixi Hydrating Milky Mist, I didn’t hesitate. I have heard fantastic things about Pixi and its products, as the drugstore line has earned a dedicated fanbase for its incredible hydrating formula, affordable pricing, and beautiful results. So in a season when our skin is the center of attention, I figured it was the perfect time to try one of the brand's most lightweight, glow-enhancing products. Read on to learn if this Pixi skin mist lived up to the hype.

Pixi Hydrating Milky Mist Best for: Dry to normal skin types. Uses: A multi-purpose skin mist that works as a primer before makeup, as part of your nightly skincare routine, or to refresh skin and makeup throughout the day. Hero ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, black oat extract, and a vitamin B complex. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEG-60. Price: $15 for 2.7 oz. About The Brand: Pixi is a Sweden-born brand by makeup artist Petra Strand, taking inspiration from her fascination with fairies and nature as a child. Now, the botanically infused brand is taking the beauty world by storm by nurturing the skin with beneficial ingredients.

About My Skin: Dry, but gets oilier in summer

I typically have dry skin during the winter months. However, as the seasons change, so does the nature of my skin. During the summer, my skin becomes closer to normal type and my T-zone gets a bit oilier. I tend to avoid wearing a full face of makeup for this reason, instead opting for blush, mascara, and spot-concealing. I find this helps my skin to breathe and prevents breakouts.

How to Apply: Whichever way suits your needs

Unlike traditional setting sprays, Pixi's Hydrating Milky Mist can be used in three different ways, the first of these being as a primer to moisturize and prep the skin before applying makeup. This works great for dewy or natural makeup looks that allow your skin to shine through, and ensures your skin has enough moisture for a seamless look without greasiness.

You can also implement the hydrating mist into your nightly routine. Skin is subject to dryness at night, so for most of us, it’s crucial to hydrate our skin before heading to bed. Using the mist as the first layer of moisture is a great way to help with product absorption and prolong hydration. Try placing the mist by your bedside so you can cool off and remain hydrated throughout hot summer nights.

Finally, Pixi's Hydrating Milky Mist is great for refreshing your skin throughout the day. If you have relatively dry skin like me, it’s always nice to have a product that can bring your skin back to life. The bottle is a great size for on-the-go use; I keep it in my purse in case I need a little pick-me-up. The spray is also gentle on makeup and will not clash throughout the day.

The Results: A truly radiant glow

Using a hydrating mist can be tricky, as some can be intense and feel greasy as the day goes on. However, the Pixi Hydrating Milky Mist provides a gentle boost of hydration to the skin. When I used it as a primary step in my skincare routine, I found it complemented my skincare products rather than overpowering them. The product gave me a simple, natural glow on a no-makeup day, and throughout the day, my skin became silky smooth instead of greasy. I appreciated this greatly, and quickly realized it would be an excellent base for makeup.

When applying makeup, I started with my normal skincare regime, then used the hydrating mist as the final step—the idea is to use it as a priming spray. I then applied a natural makeup look for the day and found the mist gave my skin a gentle, goddess-like glow. Throughout the day, the glow only increased slightly, not making my makeup look greasy. Midday, I decided to spritz it on to refresh and found it revitalized my look.

The Value: Pricey for a drugstore product, but more than worth it

While Pixi is a drugstore-level brand available at the likes of Target and Ulta, at $15 for a 2.7-oz. bottle, the Hydrating Milky Mist has a higher price point than many other products you'll find on those shelves. Normally I would consider this a bit pricey, but the quality of the product makes me believe otherwise. I wouldn’t mind spending a few extra coins on this product because it lives true to its mission—a hydrating mist that provides moisture deep into the pores for smooth, glowing skin. This product is a great instant remedy for normal to dry skin types, and still cheaper than most skin mists on the market.

Similar Products: You've got options

Clinique Moisture Surge Face Spray: This spray from Clinique ($26) is perfect for giving your skin a hydrating boost. The spray works for all skin types due to its oil-free formula. It's great for use any time of day without the risk of grease or clogged pores.

Banila Co Dear Hydration Facial Mist: This K-beauty facial mist ($16) provides the perfect gentle rejuvenation, and is delicate enough to spray over makeup. The mist hydrates the skin while providing rich minerals, making for a fully nourishing experience.