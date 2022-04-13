Pixi's Double Cleanse will gently remove dirt and makeup, leaving you with a refreshed, hydrated glow. If you're dealing with dry skin and looking to bring your complexion back to life, this product is for you.

Colder weather calls for cozy nights in, your favorite warm drink, and a revamped skincare routine. During the winter months, my skin always screams for products that do their job while soothing seasonal dryness, and you know what? I’m not mad at it. I’ve never been one to love mundane routines, so it’s always nice to switch it up every once in a while.

I’ve always had a theory that my skin gets used to certain products after some time. I’m not too sure of the reasoning behind this, but my current cream cleanser just doesn’t revive my complexion like it used to. I need a hydrating cleanser that gives me a deep clean and removes any makeup residue—and the moisture part is especially crucial during drier, colder months. I pretty much want my cleanser to work like magic with a hint of pixie dust to provide me with the best glow possible.

Are my standards too high? Maybe. Nonetheless, I am still up for the challenge, and so is one of the most magical brands on the market, Pixi. Will this skin-loving brand be able to cast a spell on my drying skin? Read on to find out.

Pixi Double Cleanse Best for: Dry skin Uses: A gentle double-cleanse for all skin types, filled with two gentle products: a cleansing oil and a luxe creamy cleanser. This product will gently revive your skin and deliver the moisture it craves. Hero ingredients: Glycerin, camellia oil, evening primrose oil, vitamin E, vitamin C, peptides, hyaluronic acid Byrdie Clean? Yes About The Brand: Pixi is a Sweden-born brand by makeup artist Petra Strand, taking inspiration from her childhood fascination with fairies and nature. The botanically infused brand has become a fixture in the beauty world by nurturing the skin with beneficial ingredients.

About My Skin: Always changing

My skin has gone through many different phases: oily, acne-prone, combination, and now dry to extra dry. Every time colder weather arrives, my skin dries out drastically and my nourished glow fades away. Now my skin is uncomfortably dry, making it challenging to apply makeup without creating a cakey finish. I want to feel comfortable in my skin again, so I’m hoping Pixi's Double Cleanse will balance my skin and provide an effortless glow.

The Ingredients: Gentle cleansers, radiance boosters, and potent moisturizers

When it comes to any skincare product, it's all about the ingredient list, and Pixi's Double Cleanse formula shows that it's here to help dry skin types achieve a dreamy, hydrated complexion. The oil cleanser features vitamin E, primrose oil, and omega-rich ingredients, working to condition your skin while removing any makeup or sunscreen from the day. The luxe cleansing cream contains vitamin C, peptides, and arginine, all great for renewing the skin.

How to Apply: Oil cleanse, then cream cleanse

Pixi's Double Cleanse stands out because you get two cleansing formulas in one container. On the left side is an oil cleanser, ideal for breaking down and removing any dirt, makeup, or sunscreen. After using the cleansing oil, the next step is to use the luxe cleansing cream, which you use as a “cleansing conditioner” by massaging it into the skin. Afterward, continue to the next steps in your skincare routine.

I used the product as directed, first by massaging the oil cleanser into my dry skin. The oil gently melted as I worked the product around my cheeks, the high points of my face, and my lashes. My waterproof mascara didn’t stand a chance against the oil and came off seamlessly. After I rinsed off the oil, I followed up with the luxe cleansing cream, which was very gentle and felt almost like the cleansing oil. I noticed both products were fragrance-free, which makes this set a great option for anyone with sensitive skin. I rinsed off the cleanser with cold water, excited to see what the results would be.

The Results: Plump, moisturized, and residue-free

Celeste Polanco

The Pixi Double Cleanse provided the relief I was seeking. My winter skin finally had the dose of moisture it was drying for—I mean, dying for. The regimen left my skin plump and silky-smooth. I questioned whether I was receiving a deep clean, but after cleansing, it was clear my skin was free of makeup and other residue from the day. This oil-cream duo did its job with moisture, making it ideal for those looking to combat dryness like me, but for someone whose priority is an intensive clean, this may not be your product of choice.

This cleansing set is recommended for use at night, so I did so and followed up with my nightly skincare routine. I loved the idea of using this product as part of my nighttime routine. I lose moisture when I sleep at night due to dehydration, but Pixi's Double Cleanse added a hydrating base that welcomed my other products for the ultimate nourishment.

The Value: A worthwhile investment

Pixi's Double Cleanse is $24 for a 3.4-oz. jar, which is on the higher end for a brand found in drugstores but more mid-level across the wider market. I can see why the product costs a bit more than I expected—it's two cleansers in one, and it has an array of nurturing ingredients. This is more than enough to justify its price, and I would say the product is more of an investment than your typical drugstore find but still very much worth it.



