From Gemini Hair to Micro French Manis: Pinterest Predicts These Beauty Trends Will Take Over in 2023

Ready to get a head start on your 2023 beauty look? Pinterest has your back—and your inspiration board, of course. Each year, the company releases a highly anticipated trend report pinpointing which hair, makeup and nail trends are gaining momentum and poised to take over in the coming year.

So what will the beauty world look like in 2023, you ask? According to the Pinterest report, it’s all about making small changes with a big impact, whether that’s a minimal French manicure or adding pops of pink to your natural hair color. Millennials and Gen Zers are all about shorter lengths for both hair and nails, ditching lobs in favor of micro bangs and matching bobs. Take a peek at some of our favorite predictions and start your Q1 planning for a fresh new look in the new year.

Micro French Nails

The French manicure is back in a big way, inspired in part by our obsession with all things Y2K and the bold tips sported by Lily James as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy series. However, before you go booking a French tip set at your local nail salon, consider a more modern twist on the popular trend and opt for a “micro” French manicure instead. Instead of long, thick white tips, the micro French features just a hint of color at the tips in a thin, sleek line. You can go classic with a pop of white or mix things up with edgier black or bright neons. It’s perfect for your inner minimalist.

Scalp Treatment and Care

The key to healthy hair starts at your scalp, but a good old fashioned shampoo and condition session isn’t necessarily what your scalp is craving. Because the scalp is skin, it may require some more targeted care from time to time—and if Pinterest’s predictions are any indication, Gen X and Boomer audiences are ready to turn their focus upwards with treatments for dry scalp, scalp massages and clarifying treatments to wash away build-up. (Sounds like a great time to start hair cycling if you ask us.)

“Gemini Hair”

Look to the stars for hair color inspiration in 2023, specifically at the dual nature of the Gemini twins. Gemini hair is all about mixing two colors together for a look that’s all you, and one of the most popular predictions blends two standout pastels, pink and lavender. When blended together, these two colors become a dreamy, My Little Pony-inspired shade that will spark flights of fancy from January until December.

Brown-to-Pink Balyage



Pink is practically a neutral at this point, so don’t be afraid to put on your rose colored glasses and book a trip to the salon for a fresh fuchsia, magenta or bubblegum balayage. After the hair is lightened via the traditional hand-painted balayage technique, your stylist will apply a pink color of your choice to mix your natural brunette with a pop of pink.

Short Stiletto Nails

Put away the super long extensions in favor of a shorter (but no less sharp) stiletto shape instead. While long stiletto manicures will never go out of style, given their popularity with celebrities like Kylie Jenner, a shorter style feels fresh and packs the same punch since it retains the pointed shape and edgy-yet-glamorous vibe. If you’re firmly on Team Short Nails or want to take a break from nail extensions, this trend is perfect for you.

Chopped Bob Haircuts

The bixie and French bob aren’t going anywhere—in fact, both short styles are only getting more popular. Chopped bob haircuts will retain their popularity in 2023; think super short lengths with lots of layers or straight-across ends for a more DIY vibe. If you’ve been feeling the urge to make the chop and go short, there’s really never been a better time to call your stylist and say goodbye to some serious length.

Micro Bangs

Chop chop! Bangs are getting shorter and shorter too, with micro bangs (or baby bangs) taking over from long, middle-parted curtain bangs as the top trend in fringe. Stars like Alexa Demie, Emma Roberts and Zendaya have put their twist on the look and it’s more versatile than you may think.

Micro bangs are super short bangs cut just an inch or two from your forehead, so if you love playing up your brows but still want a fringe, they may be the answer you’ve been looking for. You can cut them straight across for a retro look or add in some choppy texture for undone cool. Micro bangs may be short, but they’re no less fun to play with.