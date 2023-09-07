Pinterest Is Launching New Body-Type Technology for a More Inclusive Feed

Pinterest is more than just a place for wedding inspo and braiding tutorials (though it's great for that too). The platform is the breeding ground for some of fashion's biggest trends, including Barbiecore and Mermaidcore.



Pinterest is also a leading champion for inclusivity in technology, most notably with the launch of a search engine filter that allows you to sort search results by hair types—meaning, for the first time, anyone from type 1A to 4C could search for hair inspiration from people who share their exact texture. The same went for the platform's skin tone search feature—a lifesaver for those with underrepresented skin tones who no longer had to scroll through dozens of posts to see one that reflected their needs.



Now, Pinterest is taking inclusivity even further, launching new AI technology to ensure that there's fashion inspiration for all shapes and sizes.



Courtesy of Pinterest

The new body type technology uses artificial intelligence to identify body shapes, size, and form to increase representation across women's fashion and wedding inspiration. That means that anything you search for will show results on all body types, and will be diverse by default.



“At Pinterest, we believe that inspiration begins with inclusion. That’s why we continue to develop inclusive product experiences that make it easier to find the best ideas that feel made for you," said Pinterest’s Chief Product Officer, Sabrina Ellis, in a statement. "With the powerful addition of our new body type technology to our suite of inclusive AI efforts, we have improved representation of different body types on the platform by 5x across women’s fashion-related searches in the US."



To create this new feature, Pinterest enlisted the help of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA); model and size advocate Tess Holliday; and Pinterest Creators Natalie Craig, Kellie Brown, and Stefany Brito.



Courtesy of Pinterest

The NAAFA, who has “worked for over 50 years to protect the rights of fat people and to improve quality of life for people with bigger bodies.” knows “that social media spaces can be especially hard for larger people,” says Tigress Osborn, Chair of NAAFA.



“Trolls are relentless—especially to fat women who dare to wear anything other than baggy black clothing—but Pinterest has always been safer and more welcoming than many other online spaces," she continues. “Working with Pinterest to ensure that larger bodies are shown in search results signals to users of all sizes that everybody and everybody deserves to be included and inspired.”



Ultimately, she hopes that “our work with Pinterest will inspire other companies to join the movement as well.”