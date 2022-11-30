Cool Girls Have Officially Adopted Pinstripes—Here's How to Wear the Trend

Believe it or not, there actually was once a time when our feeds weren’t chock full of fashion girls styled in some iteration of the revamped Y2K aesthetic, or the ever-developing weird girl uniform. Alas, the fashion trends of the near, but equally distant, past weren’t just a fever dream. Hauls stocked with minimalist, almost workwear-adjacent styles (think blazers and baggy trousers) were indeed the ruler of our fashion-centered feeds only just a few years ago. Now, amid a more print-dominated trend-cycle, the collective’s latest obsession has reverted back to the basics with pinstripes, but they’re not quite the "job interview" kind.

With a print as versatile as pinstripes, it’s no wonder a number of designers have already introduced their takes on the trend, much to the delight of anyone who is a fan of variety. For instance, on the spring 2023 runway, Luar took an artful, silhouette-focused approach to the trend with dresses bearing gigantic shoulders, a balloon-sleeved romper, and a draped maxi skirt. At Coperni, a pinstripe vest topped a pair of intentionally worn-in cargos, and loose, low-waisted striped trousers were paired with an ultra-sheer top. Even more recently, Los Angeles-based brand, Mimchik launched its inaugural collection, not complete without an array of pinstripe styles co-founder Mia Kazovsky calls a take on “updated, edgy tailoring.” Think a mini dress, and a matching vest and pants set for starters.

Coming up with a trendy pinstripe outfit is a pretty easy feat. For example, for the ideal mix of formal and casual, Mimchik co-founder Emma Marciano recommends an unexpected pairing such as pinstripe suit pants and sneakers on the bottom, and a casual tee with a vintage blazer up top. Ahead, try these styles to revamp your night-out wardrobe, or your office capsule—or some unexpected combination of both.

Ceren Oak Low Waist Flare Pant $335.00 Shop

Once you realize office-appropriate pants with cargo pockets exist, it’s admittedly hard to revert back to anything else.

Jonathan Simkhai Carmen Patchwork Twill Mini Wrap Skirt $425.00 Shop

Combining pinstripe and utility details, Jonathan Simkhai knows how to design a next level mini skirt. A truly versatile style, it can be paired with a lightweight turtleneck and shacket by day, and a long-sleeved crop top and dainty heels by night.

Mimchik Pinstripe Gumdrop Dress $495.00 Shop

This pinstripe dress is either the ultimate standalone, or a perfectly primed base to an artfully layered outfit. Style with a cropped leather jacket on top, or with a tulle skirt underneath, or on its own with socks and chunky Mary Jane heels.

Dynamite Kora Cropped Blazer $60.00 Shop

Whether paired with jeans or matching trousers, or, weather permitting weather, worn with a mini skirt, the way this jacket effortlessly polishes off any look will make you wonder why you ever questioned cropped blazers.



Miaou Celestial Dress $495.00 Shop

Miaou’s take on the pinstripe dress includes eyelets, corset-reminiscent details, and a cold shoulder. For styling, sheer tights and pointy heels are a must.

Zara Pinstripe Corset Top $46.00 Shop

Is any pair of trousers really complete without an asymmetric pinstripe corset top? Wear this one from Zara with a blazer, or without—it’s truly a piece for just about any occasion.

Manière de Voir Pinstripe Corset Top $70.00 Shop

If anyone can make pinstripes edgy, it’s Manière de Voir. Match the top’s side leather panels with a pair of leather trousers on the bottom, and naturally, a leather blazer as well.

Ganni Black Striped Blazer $249.00 Shop

When looking for a pinstripe blazer that leans more on cool than corporate, proportions are key. Here, oversized, balloon-like sleeves do the fashion-forward heavy lifting, while the blazer otherwise remains classic enough to become a wardrobe mainstay for years.

Zara Menswear-Style Pinstripe Coat Limited Edition $229.00 Shop

Straight out the playbook of model-off-duty street style, try trading in your slim-fit jackets for a menswear silhouette. Even when paired with all black, its sharp shoulders and boxy structure are standout details that will be hard to miss.

Asos Design Flared Jeans With Diamante Pinstripe $74.00 Shop

We’ve all had our fair share of going-out tops, á la Y2K-era Paris Hilton, but have you tried on going-out jeans, for size? Complete with embellished pinstripes, there isn't much else you need to add here other than a pop of color top (red, anyone?), and a baguette bag.

The Frankie Shop Bea Pleated Pinstriped Crepe Straight-Leg Pants $119.00 Shop

Add some color to a classic with these blue crepe trousers from The Frankie Shop. These pants will work overtime when you realize there are endless ways to style them, for almost any season. Add a white racerback tank during the summer then a cream turtleneck for winter.

R13 Kilted Trouser Pant $1,095.00 Shop

These kilted trousers may look intimidating to style, but trust it can be easily done. Up top, a body suit, tube top or cropped top with a jacket and will all do the trick.

Ralph Lauren Collection Curran Pinstripe Maxi Skirt $1,790.00 Shop

There’s one thing we don’t see often enough in fashion, and it’s high waisted, floor-length pencil skirts. A garment fit to transform an outfit, try keeping things ultra simple up top, and avoid distracting prints or overpowering fabrics such as lace or chunky knits.

Urban Outfitters Bella Embellished Oversized Blazer $149.00 Shop

No matter the styling, blazers teeter on workwear on almost every occasion. In this, artful, sequined embellishments over pinstripes simply scream “night on the town.”

Eloquii Pinstripe Cropped Vest $100.00 Shop

No need for the full three-piece suit. This cropped vest can do all the talking when worn alone with a pair of trousers, jeans, a mini skirt—whatever speaks to you. There really are countless ways to style a suit vest.