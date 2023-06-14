11 Pink Swirl Nail Ideas to Spin Into Summer

The pink revival is still alive and keeps getting stronger as anticipation for the upcoming Barbie movie builds. Of course, classic hot pink is the go-to for any Barbie-inspired beauty look or outfit, but there's a lot of room for creativity and interpretation when you're thinking pink.
When we think of Barbie-inspired nails, the possibilities are limitless. Lately, though, we've had our eyes on designs that marry shades of pink with swirly abstract accents. Ahead, find various pink swirl nail ideas you'll want to wear all summer, let alone to the premiere.
Pink and Orange Swirl
The pink and orange color combo is a classic. Here, nail artist Ruby Scarlett Bryant went with light, medium, and hot pinks paired with shades of orange.
Pink and Green Swirl
Another color combo that never disappoints? Pink and green. If you love the idea of long square nails to show off your design, consider investing in an Aprés Gel-X Nail Extension Kit ($120). It comes with everything you need to lengthen your nails safely—and since they're soak-off, they won't damage your nail beds in the process.
Raspberry Swirl
You don't have to load your nails with half a dozen colors if that isn't your speed. Here, you can see how a single swirl of bright pink still looks stunning. The color in question is the OPI Nature Strong Natural Origin Nail Lacquer ($13) in the shade A Kick in the Bud.
Pink and Red Swirl
Pink and red go hand in hand—and not just on Valentine's Day. If you don't want your design to look too February specific, you could always opt for the swirls without the heart-accent tip.
High Contrast Swirl
Prefer brighter, bolder manicures? Try pairing hot pink with cobalt blue.
Summery Swirl
Pale pink, hot pink, green, and yellow combine for a summery color palette that will keep your eyes glued to your tips.
Vivid Pink Swirl
This retro look incorporates all of the bright Malibu Barbie hues we love. Our only wish? To track down a similar style in a press-on format to make copying it super easy.
Abstract Swirl
Grab your favorite hot pink hue and DIY these simple swirls on the accent nail of your choice. To lean into the playful Barbie-esque effect, add a few fun decals to your tips.
Mauve Swirl
Love the pink swirl nail trend but prefer more muted colors? Ditch the hot pink hues in favor of mauve. Here, Amy Le used essie Vegan Nail Polish ($7) in the shade Lips Are Sealed.
Pink and White Swirl
Pairing pink with white swirls instead of other bright colors gives the trend a softer appeal. A nude base will also help cut your time at the salon in half and make for a more seamless grow-out experience.
Pearly Pink Swirl
Another way to approach a pink and white swirl mani is by opting for an iridescent polish. Or, to make it easy on yourself, you can just buy the Mani Me Stick-On Gels ($17) in Glazed Barbcore Era, which are what nail artist Aistė Haas used here.