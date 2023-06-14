11 Pink Swirl Nail Ideas to Spin Into Summer

The pink revival is still alive and keeps getting stronger as anticipation for the upcoming Barbie movie builds. Of course, classic hot pink is the go-to for any Barbie-inspired beauty look or outfit, but there's a lot of room for creativity and interpretation when you're thinking pink.

When we think of Barbie-inspired nails, the possibilities are limitless. Lately, though, we've had our eyes on designs that marry shades of pink with swirly abstract accents. Ahead, find various pink swirl nail ideas you'll want to wear all summer, let alone to the premiere.

