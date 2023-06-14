11 Pink Swirl Nail Ideas to Spin Into Summer

By
Rebecca Norris
A selfie of Rebecca Norris, her hair parted to the side. She is wearing red lipstick.
Rebecca Norris
Rebecca is a contributing writer for Byrdie where she specializes in all things nails. She has worked in beauty editorial for seven years.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 06/14/23 07:00AM
pink and white swirl manicure on almond nails

@amyle.nails

The pink revival is still alive and keeps getting stronger as anticipation for the upcoming Barbie movie builds. Of course, classic hot pink is the go-to for any Barbie-inspired beauty look or outfit, but there's a lot of room for creativity and interpretation when you're thinking pink.

When we think of Barbie-inspired nails, the possibilities are limitless. Lately, though, we've had our eyes on designs that marry shades of pink with swirly abstract accents. Ahead, find various pink swirl nail ideas you'll want to wear all summer, let alone to the premiere.

01 of 11

Pink and Orange Swirl

Pink and orange swirl multicolored design on square tipped nails

@rsbnails

The pink and orange color combo is a classic. Here, nail artist Ruby Scarlett Bryant went with light, medium, and hot pinks paired with shades of orange.

02 of 11

Pink and Green Swirl

Pink and green swirl nails on square tipped nails

@amyle.nails

Another color combo that never disappoints? Pink and green. If you love the idea of long square nails to show off your design, consider investing in an Aprés Gel-X Nail Extension Kit ($120). It comes with everything you need to lengthen your nails safely—and since they're soak-off, they won't damage your nail beds in the process. 

03 of 11

Raspberry Swirl

Raspberry swirl nail design on short almond shaped nails

@lolo.nailedit

You don't have to load your nails with half a dozen colors if that isn't your speed. Here, you can see how a single swirl of bright pink still looks stunning. The color in question is the OPI Nature Strong Natural Origin Nail Lacquer ($13) in the shade A Kick in the Bud.

04 of 11

Pink and Red Swirl

Pink and red swirl designs on almond shaped nails

@disseynails

Pink and red go hand in hand—and not just on Valentine's Day. If you don't want your design to look too February specific, you could always opt for the swirls without the heart-accent tip.

05 of 11

High Contrast Swirl

High Contrast Swirl

@yo_keshh

Prefer brighter, bolder manicures? Try pairing hot pink with cobalt blue.

06 of 11

Summery Swirl

pink, green, and yellow french tip swirls on long square nails

@digitzbydev

Pale pink, hot pink, green, and yellow combine for a summery color palette that will keep your eyes glued to your tips.

07 of 11

Vivid Pink Swirl

multi-colored pink swirl design on short almond shaped nails

@amyle.nails

This retro look incorporates all of the bright Malibu Barbie hues we love. Our only wish? To track down a similar style in a press-on format to make copying it super easy.

08 of 11

Abstract Swirl

abstract bright pink and white swirl design with lip and star accents

@melanated.mani

Grab your favorite hot pink hue and DIY these simple swirls on the accent nail of your choice. To lean into the playful Barbie-esque effect, add a few fun decals to your tips.

09 of 11

Mauve Swirl

mauve swirl design with silver accent

@amyle.nails

Love the pink swirl nail trend but prefer more muted colors? Ditch the hot pink hues in favor of mauve. Here, Amy Le used essie Vegan Nail Polish ($7) in the shade Lips Are Sealed.

10 of 11

Pink and White Swirl

Pink and white swirl design on medium length almond shaped nails

@amyle.nails

Pairing pink with white swirls instead of other bright colors gives the trend a softer appeal. A nude base will also help cut your time at the salon in half and make for a more seamless grow-out experience.

11 of 11

Pearly Pink Swirl

Pearly pink swirl design on long almond nails

@heygreatnails

Another way to approach a pink and white swirl mani is by opting for an iridescent polish. Or, to make it easy on yourself, you can just buy the Mani Me Stick-On Gels ($17) in Glazed Barbcore Era, which are what nail artist Aistė Haas used here.

Related Stories