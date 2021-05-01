30 Stunning Examples of Pink Ombré Hair

We've seen a lot of versatility when it comes to ombré hair. The dark roots and their contrasting, often brighter ends have become a staple request in the world of hair color. Reverse ombré and balayaged ombré are two techniques to achieve the ombré effect in new, inventive ways. And this list of brunette ombrés and short-haired ombrés shows just how adaptable ombré color is to various hair types and natural shades. To add to the examples of just how multifaceted ombré hair color can be, we're about to take you down a road of cotton candy pinks and rose gold streaks. That's right, the latest way to wear the trend goes far beyond millennial pink. Even some of our favorite celebs have been catching on. Below, 30 examples of how to wear an effortlessly cool pink ombré.
Rose Gold Lob
The defining feature of any ombré is the stark contrast between the color of your roots and the color of your ends. The color of this rose gold ombréd lob has a great starting point of differentiation on its length, making it perfect to toss around and flip from one side to the other.
Braided Bubblegum Pink
Braids are a great way to incorporate a fun hint of color like pink without causing any damage to your tresses. Adding a bubblegum pink lip or eyeshadow to match is sure to give a good pop.
Cotton Candy Pink
Kaia Gerber's cotton candy pink ombré was hard to miss. If this is your color inspo, be sure to use the right products to keep your hair from feeling like cotton candy while still channeling that playful pink hue. We love this hair milk from Davines that acts as a lightweight leave-in conditioner and heat protectant that also fights frizz.
Flamingo Ends
Pink has a multitude of its own shades ranging from magenta to millennial. If fuchsia is too vibrant for you, opt for a lighter tone of pink like these flamingo painted ends seen here.
Scarlet Fade
Not every ombré has to begin at a uniform point of the hair. This scarlet pink fade has a choppy application, lying in various blocks—from side bangs to ends—beneath her natural dark brown roots.
Easy Transitions
The balayage technique can be used to achieve the pink ombré of your dreams. The hand-painted methodology makes transitioning from dark to light feel effortlessly blended and easy on the eyes, the same way it would a highlight or other natural tone.
Subtle Drama
Pink ombré hair color doesn't always have to be vibrant and loud. This muted pink with hints of copper make for a more subtle variation on how to wear bright colors against naturally darker hair tones. By starting the color closer to her roots than the average ombré, it allows for an easy grow-out period, ensuring the ombré will grow out to be more dramatic with time.
Flared Fringe Highlight
Dark roots are not a requirement of a successfully chic ombré. This mousey blonde base still serves the perfect amount of contrast for her bright pink ends. Incorporating ombré into a flared-out fringe uses the pink as the highlighter that frames the face and brightens everything up.
Bright Buzz Cut
Even a buzz cut can be worn with ombré color. Demi Lovato sports an ultra-bright pink against a tight black fade for an ultra-modern version of pink ombré hair. Plus, we love to see this color worn with the versatility of her hairstyles for different effects.
Baby Pink Blend
This pastel ombré is a blend of baby pink and lavender gray. Mixing your pinks in with similar hues is another one of the many ways to wear pink ombré hair.
Black Cherry
This black cherry cola ombré is a pink vibe all its own. Taking a deeper plunge of pink and purple blended hues pairs seamlessly against extra-rich, extra-dark root colors.
Tiny Hints
Trying ombré on for size is a totally doable option before taking a full-throttle plunge into the depths of pink, particularly for those of you with pre-bleached strands. When your highlights are starting to fade, use a temporary tinted conditioner to both nourish those fried ends and see if pink is something you're ready to commit to. It'll rinse out before you know it.
Watermelon Sugar High
Seeing this bright watermelon pink tone has us feeling like we're on a sugar high. The pink ombré trend only leaves us craving more. Maybe Harry Styles was actually singing about hair color this whole time.
Curly Hues
As if pink ombré didn't look fab enough as is, mixing it into a bed of beautiful natural curls has us gushing.
Pink Face Frame
Pink ombré doesn't have to stop at the ends. Using your contrasted shade of pink as a balayage highlight to frame the face makes for an ultra-bright color statement, worn like an effortlessly sun-kissed highlight (if the sun had pink lipstick on).
Ribbons of Pink
The way you style your pink ombré hair offers it so much more character and life. A ponytail, bun, or just a few simple curls now have major impact with their added color contrast.
Vibrant Magenta
Color forward and curls forward. We love to see a playful pink ombré worn with confidence and ease. A blush pink cheek to match never hurt either.
Hair Chameleon
Pink ombrés are one of those color trends we're sure to see on all the celebrity hair chameleons out there, like superstar Lucy Hale. We've seen her with hair black as night and with blonde that's bright as day, so it wasn't a total shocker when we noticed she was sporting a little rose gold courtesy of hair queen and confidante Kristin Ess.
Dipped Dreads
No matter what type hairstyle or texture you wear, pink ombré will work for you. And just as it works for hair that isn't in dreads, your shade of pink will always be more vibrant when applied to previously bleached hair.
Vivid Fuchsia
Who knew that a color as vibrant as this vivid fuchsia could blend so effortlessly with a natural brunette base? When you're dealing with long, thick hair, make sure you're mindful of keeping your strands protected and in good health while they're colored. Always opt for a reliable heat protectant before applying heat to style.
Moody Mauve
This mauve-enhanced pink ombré with flat-iron waves is giving us some moody, sultry vibes. We love the pairing of nude makeup tones to complement the look.
Ombréd Pixie
Short hair, don't care. This is not a color trend that only applies to longer strands. A choppy, layered pixie cut beautifully showcases the dark roots that this lust-worthy magenta stems from.
Ginger Pink Snaps
Looking to make your pink ombré a little spicier? This ginger-tinted shade of pink pairs especially well with those darker base colors that naturally pull a bit brassy when the hair is lightened.
Break at the Fringe
Having a fringe should always work in your favor, even when it comes to hair color. If you don't want to apply pink color to your fringe, use it instead as a guide to indicate where your ombré is going to start.
High Contrast
Using a hydrating deep conditioner a couple times in your weekly rhythm will help keep your pink ombré looking vibrant and your contrast long-lasting.
Low and Long
With hair that is especially long, experiment with your ombré placement to keep the hair from experiencing too much damage. Here, we see a pink ombré worn super low, with added brightness all along the edges.
Low-Hanging Fruit
Having a raspberry pink hue fall low on your ombréd strands does not make your hair any literal interpretation of low-hanging fruit. Caring for your strands while wearing any color is crucial to its health. Be sure to use a shampoo and conditioner made for colored hair to help boost its vitality and prevent further damage.
Skunk Ombré
Skunk hair is the latest dual-tone color contrast making a rise in salon requests everywhere. Blending skunk hair with pink ombré? Well, that might just be a literal stroke of genius.
Ballerina Bun Pink
Pink ombré isn't just some inventive, edgy way to express yourself. As seen on Hailey Bieber, this color trend can be soft, delicate, and red-carpet worthy. Bieber showed off her pink ends with a high-placed ballerina bun.
Traditional Ombré
This traditional ombré has long, dark roots that fade into its brighter counterpart halfway down the hair shaft. The longer the root color, the more traditional it leans.