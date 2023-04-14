16 Pink and Green Nail Ideas with Juicy, Watermelon Sugar Vibes

Looking for some warm-weather-ready nail polish color inspo? Pink and green have caught our attention as of late, and this versatile, cheerful duo looks great no matter the season. Bringing together the trending Barbiecore vibes with the refreshing shades of olive, sage, and lime that have dominated beauty and style in recent years, there are so many different styles and tones you can try when it comes to pink and green nails, from bold neons to subtle pastels. If you're ready to join the club of people embracing the watermelon sugar mani zeitgeist, look no further. Keep reading for 16 of the best pink and green nail designs to recreate ASAP, whether you go DIY or use them as inspo for your next mani appointment.