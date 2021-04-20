The Ultimate Byrdie Boy Guide To Piercings for Men

Growing up as a teenager in the late '90s, nothing got more cool points than rolling up to school with a tiny hoop in your ear or a nose ring or a stud through your tragus (that’s the little cartilage tab that points toward the inside of your ear). Back then, a piercing said a lot. It meant, first and foremost, that you weren’t afraid of pain, that (depending on your age) you had awesome parents, and judging by the fact that most kids who had piercings paired them with wide-legged JNCOs or pleather and faux fur-trimmed duds from Hot Topic, that you were part of the counterculture and proud of it. Piercings were a way to explore your identity, to play with gender, and be different. Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Marilyn Manson became known for more than just their music—their nose and lip rings stood out in their music videos, making it clear that you didn’t need to fit a mold to get a piercing.

Fast forward 20 years to guys rocking a septum piercing with a tailored Armani suit and a top knot, as piercings have shed their meaning and connotations and given way to major demand. For some, it’s not which facial piercing but how many, as body modification has become one of the most unique and prevalent forms of self-expression. So we talked to some of New York City’s top piercing artists, including Starr Ellis and Johnny Pearce from Nine Moons Piercing as well as Casey Danzig from Studs, to get the scoop on what’s popular, what hurts, and what to consider if you’re thinking of getting pierced.